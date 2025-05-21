100% proposed tariffs on foreign films to US sends “chilling signal"

US President Donald Trump’s proposed 100% tariffs on foreign films entering the US have led the Directors Guild of South Africa (DGSA) to express concern that the move could have severe repercussions for South Africa’s film and television industry.

While the policy remains a proposal, DGSA says the mere suggestion of such a trade barrier sends a “chilling signal” to emerging film markets that depend on global partnerships, co-productions and international distribution.

“The proposed tariffs pose a significant and worrying threat to international creative exchange,” says Andile Sinqoto, DGSA executive committee member.

“It underscores how vulnerable we are to geopolitical shifts, especially in the absence of strong domestic policy safeguards that protect and promote our local film sector.”

Factors eroding confidence

South African filmmakers and directors frequently collaborate with international studios, streaming platforms, and production companies.

But increasing delays in local funding, inconsistencies in the film rebate system, and now the looming threat of US trade penalties could erode confidence in South Africa as a viable co-production partner.

“We have the talent, but we’re fast losing the structural reliability needed to secure global deals,” says Sinqoto.

“When key incentives are stuck in bureaucratic bottlenecks and payment delays plague productions, we become a high-risk territory.

“These proposed tariffs could further diminish our visibility and market value in one of the world’s most influential film markets.”

Response to systemic challenges

The DGSA also highlighted the knock-on effects of diminished international access: reduced investor confidence, fewer productions, and fewer jobs for local creatives.

In response to these systemic challenges, the DGSA has initiated work on a research partnership aimed at quantifying the role and impact of South African directors, particularly in terms of employment, export value and sustainable careers.

It hopes this data can support stronger advocacy and inform public policy.

“This isn’t just about trade; it’s about access, dignity and representation.

“South African cinema has a powerful voice that deserves to be heard globally.

“Without urgent structural reform at home and continued openness abroad, that voice risks being silenced or sidelined,” says Sinqoto.