    Marketing & Media Marketing

    McCann Joburg acquires a healthcare marketing company

    21 May 2025
    21 May 2025
    21 May 2025
    21 May 2025
    Source: © 123rf 123rf Cingulate Marketing and Advertising, a healthcare marketing company, has been acquired by McCann Joburg to solidify the agency’s position in the healthcare space.

    With this acquisition, the two highly specialised teams come together under one roof — combining Cingulate’s deep sector knowledge with McCann Joburg’s creative and strategic capabilities.

    Deliberate step

    Derek Coles, president and managing director of McCann Joburg, highlights the strategic importance of this move.

    “This unification is a deliberate step to reinforce our expertise in healthcare marketing at a time when precision, agility, and strategic foresight are paramount.

    “Cingulate brings a wealth of sector-specific insight that, combined with our creative and strategic strengths, will allow us to craft campaigns that do more than communicate; they drive action and impact.

    “As healthcare marketing continues to evolve, our focus remains on equipping brands with the strategies they need to stay ahead of industry shifts while delivering tangible value to the communities they serve.”

    Fusion of expertise

    Sabine Raves, medical director at McCann Joburg and former CEO of Cingulate Marketing and Advertising, adds, “This fusion of expertise represents a powerful alignment of vision and capability.

    “By joining forces, we're broadening our ability to develop campaigns that not only inform but deeply resonate with audiences.

    “The future of healthcare marketing lies in solutions that connect brands and consumers in a way that is both authentic and transformative, and this collaboration allows us to deliver exactly that.”

    High impact healthcare marketing

    Founded in 2007, Cingulate has specialised in delivering high-impact healthcare marketing that blends scientific precision with creative innovation.

    Now acquired by McCann Joburg, the combined agency offers an unmatched level of agility, strategy and creativity in the healthcare marketing space.

    As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, McCann Joburg — amplified by Cingulate’s legacy — is more equipped to offer even stronger creative healthcare solutions that connect brands with consumers in meaningful ways.

