365 Digital signs exclusive partnership agreement with TikTok in South Africa

12 Apr 2021
Issued by: 365 Digital
365 Digital is thrilled to announce its appointment as exclusive partner to TikTok in South Africa. The exclusive partnership specifies 365 Digital as TikTok's exclusive media representatives, who will be responsible for all advertising sales and account management in South Africa.

TikTok is a fully sound-on environment that allows brands to tell more immersive stories, and provide a more dynamic consumer experience. The video-sharing platform, designed to inspire creative content generation in the format of short-form videos that make your day, has seen rapid growth in its user numbers in South Africa since it entered the market. In 2020, TikTok had an estimated six million downloads, according to the 2020 edition of the SA Social Media Landscape, which indicates the rising necessity for brands to reach and engage with the extensive audience on this exciting entertainment platform.

“The launch of TikTok For Business has been highly anticipated by brands, who have been eager to connect with the rapidly growing local audience. We are proud to partner with TikTok and take their unrivalled branding opportunities to market. This partnership compliments our vision and future intentions. It is a powerful example of our strong market position and rich heritage as South Africa’s leading digital media business,” says Julian Jordaan, managing director of 365 Digital.

Jordaan continues: “TikTok is all about discovery, creativity, inclusivity and creating joy. Brands can now connect with consumers through a completely new approach that is authentic and that will rejuvenate brand affinity. We truly believe that brands using TikTok will be able to tell more immersive stories and provide a more dynamic consumer experience.”

“TikTok has a vast and diverse community in South Africa and continues to quickly gain popularity in the country,” said Shant Okanyan, general manager for global business solutions, Middle East, Turkey, Africa and Pakistan at TikTok. “We know brands in South Africa want innovative and new ways to connect with their customers, and partnering with 365 Digital will open up opportunities on TikTok for these businesses to drive value and engage with the community in an authentic way.”

For more information, contact: az.oc.latigid563@skotkitekam or call 021 555 1975

365 Digital
365 Digital is an end-to-end publisher solutions company that provides publishers superior monetization channels and technology while offering advertisers and agencies access to bespoke advertising opportunities and marketplaces of premium ad inventory.
