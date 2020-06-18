Zando.co.za and 365 Digital join forces to maximise sales potential for advertisers

365 Digital, the leading independent multi-channel media network is pleased to announce an exclusive ad sales and managed ad operations service partnership with Zando.co.za
, part of Jumia Group, Africa’s largest
online retailer.
The partnership with Zando.co.za means brand advertisers will have a unique opportunity to engage with consumers who are actively shopping online by flighting their display and video campaigns on the e-commerce site while users are already in the buying frame of mind. In a first-to-market, Zando.co.za’s inventory has been made available to programmatic buyers to run their campaigns across the site using the programmatic guaranteed and programmatic preferred deal types, making launching a campaign simple and effective.
The South African e-commerce sector has experienced a surge in transactions since the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown was enforced in late March 2020 and, according to Nielsen, won't slow down after lockdown has been lifted. In a recent syndicated study
on the impact of Covid-19 on consumer behaviour, Nielsen cited that 37% of South Africans are now choosing to shop online.
Commenting on the new partnership, Sascha Breuss, managing director of Jumia Advertising, said: “Having seen the success of the Jumia Advertising business in countries like Morocco, Kenya, Egypt or Nigeria we have been looking for a strong partner to start advertising on our South African platform Zando.co.za. 365 Digital was selected as our partner of choice due to the mix of technical expertise, a shared drive towards innovation and ultimately the ‘chemistry’ between the Jumia/Zando colleagues and the 365 Digital team. We are sure that together we can achieve our high ambitions and deliver great ROI for our clients in South Africa.”
Added to this, Grant Brown, CEO Zando.co.za
, says: “The partnership with 365 Digital will enable both our clients and third-party advertisers to benefit from the premium, yet extensive Zando.co.za
visitor base and website traffic. We are sure that advertising on Zando.co.za
will be a valuable addition to the marketing mix of every company that aims to extend its digital footprint.”
Julian Jordaan, commercial director of 365 Digital, comments: “We are very excited about the partnership with such a strong, established brand and the value it will bring to our advertising partners. The partnership means advertisers are able to get one step closer to their end-consumers and can spend their media budgets in an ecosystem where shoppers already have their wallets out and are ready to make a purchase.”
Jordaan continues: “Our holistic monetisation strategy means that programmatic capabilities are enabled on the e-commerce property, which will be immediately available for trading. Advertisers will have a powerful tool at their disposal with Zando.co.za’s deep shopper insights coupled with highly viewable and engaging ad units.”About 365 Digital
365 Digital is an independent multi-channel media business providing innovative advertising opportunities and marketplaces of premium ad inventory to advertisers and end-to-end publisher monetisation and technology solutions.
With its headquarters in Cape Town, South Africa, the company is committed to unlocking the true revenue potential of top publishers and to providing advertisers access to audiences at scale. About Zando.co.za
Zando.co.za is one of the leading fashion e-commerce platforms in South Africa, As part of the Jumia Group, which listed on the NYSE in April 2019, its mission is to improve the quality of everyday life in Africa by leveraging technology to deliver innovative, convenient and affordable online services to consumers.