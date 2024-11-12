Retail E-commerce
    Bash acquires the Zando.co.za domain

    12 Nov 2024
    Following the announcement that Zando will cease operations in South Africa at the end of 2024, The Foschini Group-owned Bash has acquired the Zando domain, which started redirecting customers to the Bash website...
    Source: https://bash.com/app

    A simple click-through on the the Zando (co.za) online store homepage now automatically redirects shoppers to The Foschini Group-owned Bash, a South African omnichannel fashion and lifestyle shopping platform.

    Jumia said closing Zando in South Africa allowed it to focus resources on its most promising markets with stronger growth potential.

    Considering its valuable customer base, many stakeholders wondered what would happen to Zando and its domain.

    Bash is positioning the redirect as a way for Zando shoppers to keep enjoying the types of brands and products they love on Zando, plus a whole lot more.

    “For over a decade, you’ve trusted Zando as a pioneer of South African e-commerce. Thank you for being part of their journey,” the Bash redirect page states.

    Hanan highlighted that they did not buy Zando and that Zando users’ accounts and order history will not be available on Bash.

