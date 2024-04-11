Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DentsuHeineken BeveragesBidvest MobilityBizcommunity.comShift Social DevelopmentLGEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

E-commerce News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Voting, Popcorn & Cheese, Elections and More with Mpho Popps

Voting, Popcorn & Cheese, Elections and More with Mpho Popps

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Jet makes it online debut on Bash

    11 Apr 2024
    11 Apr 2024
    Jet has announced its debut on Bash. This collaboration not only marks the launch of Jet's long-awaited online presence but also solidifies Bash's standing as a South African fashion and lifestyle shopping app.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    As part of TFG’s portfolio of speciality lifestyle and apparel brands since 2020, Jet has been synonymous with value-driven offerings, spanning fashion and homeware. However, until now, accessing Jet's extensive range has primarily been through physical stores.

    With Jet's arrival on Bash, shoppers can now effortlessly explore and purchase Jet products with just a few taps, bringing TFG's vision of providing remarkable omnichannel experiences for its customers closer to fruition.

    "We are thrilled about this partnership with Bash, as it not only signifies a significant milestone for Jet but also underscores our steadfast commitment to delivering exceptional value and convenience to our customers," said, Jeannine De Chaud, head of Jet.

    "Together with Bash, we are poised to redefine the shopping experience and set new standards of excellence in value retailing."

    In welcoming Jet to the Bash platform, Claude Hanan and Luke Jedeikin, co-founders of Bash, emphasised their shared commitment to supporting local suppliers.

    “With an impressive 72% of Jet's apparel sourced locally, this not only fosters increased job creation but also crucial support for South African businesses,” stated Hanan and Jedeikin. “This unique aspect distinguishes Jet from fast-growing local and international online competitors offering affordable fashion. It reinforces our confidence in our ability to effectively compete while championing local businesses and contributing to the growth of our economy.”

    Claude Hanan and Luke Jedeikin are behind Bash and Superbalist. Source: Supplied.
    E-commerce Titans: Meet the duo behind Bash and Superbalist

      19 Jul 2023

    Looking ahead, Bash is eager to explore the potential of this partnership and reimagine the shopping experience both online and in-store. With innovative advancements in store technology currently in testing, Bash aims to usher in a new era of growth and innovation, providing customers with a remarkable omnichannel journey that seamlessly integrates the best of online and offline shopping experiences.

    Read more: online shopping, Jet, TFG, Luke Jedeikin, Claude Hanan, online shopping experience, shopping app, Bash
    NextOptions

    Related

    Image supplied. The SpendTrend 2024 report, a collaboration between Discovery Bank and Visa analyses credit card spending behaviour to understand consumer spending habits
    SpendTrend 2024: Resilient South Africans adapt to challenging economic conditions
     1 day
    Zando and 1Voucher announce partnership
    Zando and 1Voucher announce partnership
    26 Mar 2024
    Is your favourite online marketplace giving you the best user-friendly experience?
    Is your favourite online marketplace giving you the best user-friendly experience?
    25 Mar 2024
    TFG to bring JD Sports to SA
    TFG to bring JD Sports to SA
    13 Mar 2024
    Zando and Mobicred partner to further shape online shopping in SA
    Zando and Mobicred partner to further shape online shopping in SA
    20 Feb 2024
    Zando&#x2019;s CEO on navigating the future of online shopping in SA
    Zando’s CEO on navigating the future of online shopping in SA
    16 Feb 2024
    TFG's sales growth slows in Christmas quarter due to soft Black Friday
    TFG's sales growth slows in Christmas quarter due to soft Black Friday
     29 Jan 2024
    Embracing the social commerce wave
    Embracing the social commerce wave
    17 Jan 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz