Jet makes it online debut on Bash

Jet has announced its debut on Bash. This collaboration not only marks the launch of Jet's long-awaited online presence but also solidifies Bash's standing as a South African fashion and lifestyle shopping app.

Image supplied

As part of TFG’s portfolio of speciality lifestyle and apparel brands since 2020, Jet has been synonymous with value-driven offerings, spanning fashion and homeware. However, until now, accessing Jet's extensive range has primarily been through physical stores.

With Jet's arrival on Bash, shoppers can now effortlessly explore and purchase Jet products with just a few taps, bringing TFG's vision of providing remarkable omnichannel experiences for its customers closer to fruition.

"We are thrilled about this partnership with Bash, as it not only signifies a significant milestone for Jet but also underscores our steadfast commitment to delivering exceptional value and convenience to our customers," said, Jeannine De Chaud, head of Jet.

"Together with Bash, we are poised to redefine the shopping experience and set new standards of excellence in value retailing."

In welcoming Jet to the Bash platform, Claude Hanan and Luke Jedeikin, co-founders of Bash, emphasised their shared commitment to supporting local suppliers.

“With an impressive 72% of Jet's apparel sourced locally, this not only fosters increased job creation but also crucial support for South African businesses,” stated Hanan and Jedeikin. “This unique aspect distinguishes Jet from fast-growing local and international online competitors offering affordable fashion. It reinforces our confidence in our ability to effectively compete while championing local businesses and contributing to the growth of our economy.”

Looking ahead, Bash is eager to explore the potential of this partnership and reimagine the shopping experience both online and in-store. With innovative advancements in store technology currently in testing, Bash aims to usher in a new era of growth and innovation, providing customers with a remarkable omnichannel journey that seamlessly integrates the best of online and offline shopping experiences.