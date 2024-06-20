Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Heineken BeveragesNinety9centsMpactBataHook, Line & SinkerEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

E-commerce News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

#CannesLions

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Zando reaches 12-year milestone in e-commerce space

    20 Jun 2024
    20 Jun 2024
    Zando, one of South Africa’s online retailers, is celebrating its 12 year anniversary this year - marking over a decade of navigating the e-commerce space on the continent
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Since its inception, Zando has been committed to revolutionising the online shopping experience for Africans, bringing fashion and convenience directly to their fingertips.

    From its humble beginnings, Zando has grown to become a household name, serving millions of customers across Africa.

    By leveraging the power of technology, Zando has been able to reach even the most remote rural areas, bridging the gap between urban and rural communities.

    Zando Global launches to compete with Shein and Temu
    Zando Global launches to compete with Shein and Temu

    18 Apr 2024

    Through its innovative delivery network and customer-centric approach, Zando has made it possible for individuals in rural areas to access a wide range of products, empowering them to express their unique style regardless of their location.

    “As we celebrate our 12th anniversary, we reflect on the incredible journey that has brought us to where we are today. We are immensely proud of the impact we’ve had in transforming the e-commerce landscape in Africa and empowering communities. Our commitment to inclusivity and accessibility remains unwavering as we continue to innovate and expand our reach,” says Morgane Imbert, CEO of Zando.

    Zando recently announced the launch of its new division, Zando Global. This development aims to revolutionise the landscape of international online shopping for South Africans, offering a platform for purchasing internationally shipped products.

    Read more: online shopping, e-commerce, online retailer, Zando, Morgane Imbert
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Beyond borders &#x2013; AfriGIS develops verified geospatial data for Africa
    AfriGISBeyond borders – AfriGIS develops verified geospatial data for Africa
    30 May 2024
    Checkers revamps Sixty60 app
    Checkers revamps Sixty60 app
    17 May 2024
    Ignite and empower at Y's ultimate youth month gathering: GRYND
    YFM 99.2Ignite and empower at Y's ultimate youth month gathering: GRYND
    14 May 2024
    Image supplied. Incubeta's Martine Kevelham shares insight about why retail media is important and how it has helped other regions where Amazon has recently launched
    The importance of a retail media strategy for e-commerce
     10 May 2024
    E-commerce is growing faster than businesses can adapt - Accenture study finds
    E-commerce is growing faster than businesses can adapt - Accenture study finds
    9 May 2024
    Image supplied. Amazon has launched Amazon.co.za, today, 7 May, in South Africa
    Amazon.co.za launches in South Africa, commits to local businesses
    7 May 2024
    Growth in online retail bodes well for SA's industrial property sector
    Growth in online retail bodes well for SA's industrial property sector
     7 May 2024
    Image supplied. Jaco Roux, head of product at South African e-commerce ecosystem, Bob Group, looks at how smaller businesses can compete with big-name online retail stores
    6 lessons small online retailers can learn from big-name online retail stores
     3 May 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz