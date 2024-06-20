Zando reaches 12-year milestone in e-commerce space

Zando, one of South Africa’s online retailers, is celebrating its 12 year anniversary this year - marking over a decade of navigating the e-commerce space on the continent

Image supplied

Since its inception, Zando has been committed to revolutionising the online shopping experience for Africans, bringing fashion and convenience directly to their fingertips.

From its humble beginnings, Zando has grown to become a household name, serving millions of customers across Africa.

By leveraging the power of technology, Zando has been able to reach even the most remote rural areas, bridging the gap between urban and rural communities.

Through its innovative delivery network and customer-centric approach, Zando has made it possible for individuals in rural areas to access a wide range of products, empowering them to express their unique style regardless of their location.

“As we celebrate our 12th anniversary, we reflect on the incredible journey that has brought us to where we are today. We are immensely proud of the impact we’ve had in transforming the e-commerce landscape in Africa and empowering communities. Our commitment to inclusivity and accessibility remains unwavering as we continue to innovate and expand our reach,” says Morgane Imbert, CEO of Zando.

Zando recently announced the launch of its new division, Zando Global. This development aims to revolutionise the landscape of international online shopping for South Africans, offering a platform for purchasing internationally shipped products.