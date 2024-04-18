Industries

    Zando Global launches to compete with Shein and Temu

    18 Apr 2024
    18 Apr 2024
    Zando has announced the launch of its new division, Zando Global. This development aims to revolutionise the landscape of international online shopping for South Africans, offering a platform for purchasing internationally shipped products.
    Source:
    Source: www.zando.co.za

    With the rise of Shein and Temu, South African consumers have often found themselves hesitant to order internationally due to concerns about product quality, delivery reliability, and returns processes. Zando Global offers an alternative for those seeking international products without the uncertainties of ordering from abroad.

    "At Zando, we've always been dedicated to meeting the diverse needs of our customers. With the launch of Zando Global, we're thrilled to provide South Africans with a solution that addresses their concerns about ordering internationally. Now, they can enjoy the same sought-after products with the peace of mind that comes from shopping with a local company they know and trust," said Morgane Imbert , CEO of Zando.

    SA&#x2019;s fashion industry yields highest sales in sub-Saharan Africa of $11bn
    SA’s fashion industry yields highest sales in sub-Saharan Africa of $11bn

    26 Mar 2024

    Zando Global plans to ensure that South African shoppers can easily receive, collect and return products, offering hassle-free shopping with local operations.

    Moreover, Zando Global's dedication to quality assurance guarantees that every product undergoes rigorous checks before being dispatched to customers. Combined with local physical collection points, easy tracking capabilities, and a wide assortment of 200,000 products spanning fashion, homeware, gadgets, and more.

    Source:
    Source:
