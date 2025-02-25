Retail E-commerce
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Jockey South AfricaSpark MediaDNA Brand ArchitectsStilesOLC Through The Line CommunicationsPROPAK AFRICA 2025Mall of AfricaHOMEMAKERSVolpesDentsuFoodForward SANielsenIQEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Retail E-commerce

    African online retailer Jumia sees growth despite Chinese competition

    By MacDonald Dzirutwe
    25 Feb 2025
    25 Feb 2025
    Africa-focused e-commerce retailer Jumia Technologies will grow orders by up to 25% and continue to cut costs this year while fighting to keep its market share from Chinese competitors like Temu seeking to expand on the continent, its CEO said recently.
    Source: Reuters/Dado Ruvic
    Source: Reuters/Dado Ruvic

    Jumia has been aggressively cutting costs to try to turn profitable, including by reducing head count, exiting everyday grocery items and food delivery and cutting delivery services not related to its e-commerce business.

    Francis Dufay said the African e-commerce market was deep enough for more players like Temu, which entered the Nigerian market in December.

    Jumia reached six million customers last year in nine countries, which have a combined population of 600 million people, including Africa's most populous, Nigeria.

    "They (Temu) are spending a lot of money so they can take a share, but the market is so big it will not hurt our potential to grow," Dufay told Reuters.

    "There's room for everyone to grow, even if they take some share of the market."

    Dufay said Jumia would expand to new cities and underserved rural areas while cutting costs on operations and logistics.

    The company is aiming to narrow its loss before tax by as much as a third to between $65-$70m this year, he added.

    Read more: Jumia, e-commerce market, e-commerce retailer, MacDonald Dzirutwe, Jumia Technologies
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About MacDonald Dzirutwe

    Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Kirsten Donovan
    NextOptions
    Related
    Let's do Biz