Agriculture Agriculture
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Nigeria, Brazil sign $1bn deal to boost agriculture and food security

    Nigeria and Brazil have signed a $1bn agreement focused on strengthening agriculture and food security in Nigeria. The partnership will deploy mechanised farming equipment, training programmes, and service centres to help transform Nigeria’s largely subsistence agricultural sector.
    By MacDonald Dzirutwe
    26 Jun 2025
    26 Jun 2025
    A drone view shows ships and containers at the Port of Santos, in Santos, Brazil April 3, 2025. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli/File Photo
    A drone view shows ships and containers at the Port of Santos, in Santos, Brazil April 3, 2025. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli/File Photo

    Much farming in Nigeria is subsistence, and land is owned by families or individuals, which makes large-scale acquisition problematic. Nigeria also imports food for its 200 million-plus population.

    “We are moving from subsistence to scale in agriculture, and in energy, we are taking long-overdue steps to attract serious investment into gas production, refining, and renewables,” says Kasim Shettima, vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

    The agreements were signed in Abuja during a visit by Brazil's vice president, Geraldo Alckmin, to Africa's most populous nation.

    Shettima told his Brazilian counterpart that reforms embarked upon by President Bola Tinubu have helped reshape Nigeria's economy.

    Nigeria is targeting a $1t economy by 2030, with reforms to agriculture, energy, education, and public finance. The country has also asked banks to recapitalise to attract foreign investments.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About MacDonald Dzirutwe

    Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Daniel Wallis.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz