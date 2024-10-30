The case for digital identity in South Africa

South Africa has become fertile ground for cyber-crime.

According to a new report by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), 47% of organisations reported experiencing one to five cybersecurity incidents in the past year, 'underscoring the persistent threat landscape'.

A key recommendation: Improve digital identity management, and implement robust solutions to protect users online.

A digital identity is an electronic form of identification, including biometric information, that can be used to interact with governments, businesses, and other organisations online. It is a key enabler of digital transformation and offers a range of benefits, from improving service delivery to enhancing security.

Imagine a world where a person boarding a flight does not need to present proof of identification at check-in or boarding. Facial recognition or other biometrics software quickly verifies a person and they proceed.

These platforms revolutionise how citizens interact with their government, making services more accessible, efficient, and secure. It can also foster greater inclusion, particularly for those in remote or underserved areas.

Consider the case of Fezile.

In a remote village in the Eastern Cape, accessing government services used to be a daunting task for her. The nearest government office was kilometres away, and the journey was both time-consuming and expensive. However, with the introduction of digital identities, Fezile can now access essential services online. She can use her smartphone to apply for and access government grants, and even start a small business, all from the comfort of her home. Having a digital identity could not only have saved her time and money but also empower her to participate more actively in the economy.

From applying for a passport to renewing driver’s licences, updating address details, to accessing government portals and services, and logging into bank accounts, digital IDs can make this a reality.

Andrew Whittaker, managing director at Altron Security, offers three main benefits for digital identity. First, “It’s instantaneous, a traffic officer can verify your identity, digitally, tapping your phone for example. At a nightclub, someone can verify your age digitally. But you don't have to reveal all your personal information, only reveal what you choose to share.”

Second, it's pervasive. Whittaker says an identity should be equally useful within the public sector, allowing access to a wide range of services “from crossing the border, voting, accessing information online, all the way through to being used by the private sector… like having your identity proved at a bank for FICA, or registering a SIM card, through RICA.”

Third, “It extends beyond authentication, a digital identity will allow you to digitally stamp your identity on documents or transactions. That's where digital signing comes in.”

Altron Security has over 20 years of experience working with the government, specifically the Department of Home Affairs with their digitisation process.

Boarding flights, or any number of transport modes, and keeping vehicle registrations up to date are just two in a sea of interactions that South Africans go through daily. Simplifying these can save time, money, effort and administration costs, all the while keeping identities safe.

Globally, there is a push to implement efficient digital ID systems.

Examples of successful implementations include Estonia’s e-Residency program allowing non-residents to access government services and conduct business online, while India's Aadhaar system is the world's largest biometric digital identity program.

Whittaker says South Africa already has many of the pieces to make such a system happen. For example, the country has one of the highest rates of birth registrations in the world, which forms the foundation of any identity system, especially a digital identity system.

While there are many benefits to implementing digital identities, it's important to address concerns about privacy, security, and potential exclusion to ensure that these systems are implemented responsibly and ethically.

Guiding digital identity implementation is the concept of citizen identity orchestration.

This refers to the process of managing and integrating various digital identity systems and services to provide a seamless and secure experience. Truly realising the benefits of digital identity involves coordinating multiple verification methods.

Think of a conductor coordinating various instruments in an orchestra to create a beautiful symphony.

The case for a new way of doing things differently is clear: Invest in digital identity infrastructure to unlock the full potential of digital governance and enhance the quality of life for South Africans. The impact of such technology is far-reaching, offering a glimpse into a future where everyone can benefit from the digital economy.



