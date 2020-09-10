Identity and the power of audio to amplify an effective marketing channel

The New York Times recently weighed in on one of advertising's greatest hurdles. People hate ads. Marketers must find new ways to target consumers if they hope to succeed in today's increasingly crowded marketplace. But how do you engage with an audience that is willing to pay to avoid ads altogether?
In 2019, Mastercard decided to enter the audio realm. By collaborating with artists, agencies and musicians from across the globe, the company developed its Mastercard melody. An unmistakable theme designed to be adaptable across genres and cultures. In doing so, Mastercard has created a flexible and consistent brand voice that is locally relevant, yet globally recognisable.
Source: Mastercard News, YouTube - Feb 8, 2019
“With the explosion of podcasts, music streaming and smart speakers, an audio strategy is no longer a ‘nice-to-have’ for brands – it’s a necessity. A sonic identity — the audio calling card for a brand,” said Matt Lieber, co-founder and president of Gimlet.
Sonic branding fully immerses an audience in a brand’s identity and brings its personality to life. It expresses core values, builds trust and ensures that the brand in question always ‘feels like itself’. Digital content consumers today are a highly mobile and connected audience. The creation of a unique voice not only lifts a brand above the noise. It creates a safe environment that customers trust and accompanies them through every step of their journey.
Audio advertisements do not fight for attention. Studies have shown that memory encoding for audio advertisements is 200% higher than other media channels. According to the Interactive Advertising Bureau’s “A Digital Audio Buyer’s Guide”, 79% of audio consumption occurs when consumers are engaged in activities where visual media can’t reach them. Be it the meticulously crafted playlist for that perfect workout, or the podcast we can’t live without during a commute. Audio creates a personal soundtrack to our daily lives.
Audio is one of the most intimate forms of media out there. It defines who we are and connects us to the world. The music we listen to and the stories we share form a central role in how we see ourselves, and how we relate to the world around us. Because of this, the demand for digital audio is growing. Constant connectivity and the continued popularity of social platforms means that customers live alongside their preferred content.
South African digital audio consumption is on the rise and comparable to more developed markets such as Germany. According to a study published by Edison Research, 39% of South African consumers listened to some form of digital audio on a monthly basis in 2019. Only 1% lower than the monthly audio consumption of Germany in the same year.
The Infinite Dial – 2019 - South Africa – Monthly Online Audio Listening
South African advertisers looking to embrace this powerful channel need look no further than our own shores to leverage its potential.
365 Digital is committed in its mission to bring the world’s most sophisticated programmatic audio marketplace to South African advertisers. Our goal is to provide industry-leading digital audio advertising solutions for industry-leading brands and publishers. The time to reach both local and global audiences across a wide array of formats, including livestream, on-demand and podcast, is now! Get in touch to power your digital audio strategy.
365 Digital is an end-to-end publisher solutions company that provides publishers superior monetization channels and technology while offering advertisers and agencies access to bespoke advertising opportunities and marketplaces of premium ad inventory.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.