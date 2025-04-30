Marketing & Media Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Topco MediaPrimedia Out-of-HomeBroad MediaPrimedia BroadcastingDNA Brand ArchitectsOFM RadioDaily MaverickGagasi FMHOT 102.7FMDentsuOgilvy South AfricaKantarClockworkRed & YellowHoward AudioEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Marketing & Media

    EXCLUSIVE: Creative Chaos? Not on my watch. Why process is the secret ingredient to innovation

    Let’s talk about process. Not the soul-sucking, bureaucratic kind. I mean the kind that clears the clutter, fuels your brain, and quietly whispers, "Don’t worry, I’ve got this."
    By Jannine Purkiss
    30 Apr 2025
    30 Apr 2025
    Jannine Purkiss challenges the age-old myth that process kills creativity. She says process should not crush creativity; it should make space for it (Image supplied)
    Jannine Purkiss challenges the age-old myth that process kills creativity. She says process should not crush creativity; it should make space for it (Image supplied)

    We’re in a world where budgets are shrinking, but the expectations? Oh, they’re thriving. Teams are under pressure to be faster, sharper, and yes—still outrageously creative.

    So, how do we keep the magic alive without burning out?

    Spoiler: It's all in the process

    Here’s the thing: I do my best thinking inside a routine. Give me structure, and suddenly I’m MacGyvering creative solutions before 9 am.

    It’s in those predictable moments—coffee brewed, inbox sorted, calendar aligned—that my brain starts dancing.

    Ideas show up because the chaos doesn’t.

    So let’s challenge the age-old myth: Process kills creativity.

    What if we saw process not as a prison, but as a playground? Imagine a space where you can colour outside the lines, invent wildly, dream big—and when you're done, everything gets neatly packed away, ready for tomorrow’s genius.

    The broken crayons get replaced.

    The paints are fresh.

    The magic is prepped and waiting.

    That’s what process should do. It should make space for creativity, not crush it.

    Einstein put it best: “Innovation is not the product of logical thought, although the result is tied to logical structure”.

    The business case for process-driven creativity

    Creative output—whether it’s a viral TV ad, a finely tuned media schedule, or a Beyoncé-level pitch deck—has one thing in common: the deadline.

    And while the creative act might feel like lightning in a bottle, the real power lies in having a bottle ready before the storm hits.

    Let’s talk data (because I love a good stat, almost as much as a colour-coded Trello board):

    • 75% of employees feel pressured to be productive rather than creative at work.
    • Only 25% of work time is spent creating.
    • The biggest creativity killer? Lack of time.
    • 77% of creative teams say speed is their top challenge.
    • And yet—65% of creative pros are juggling new responsibilities.*

    Time. That’s the thread. It's not just the enemy of creativity—it’s the whole battlefield.

    And process? That’s your armour.

    The real creative geniuses wear headsets

    Honestly, some of the most creative people I know aren’t holding sketchpads—they’re holding production timelines.

    TV producers. Project managers. Ops teams. The way they shuffle timelines, solve resource puzzles, and keep everything moving without dropping a beat? That’s artistry.

    And yet, we often don’t value their role in the creative dance. We treat process people like stagehands when they’re actually choreographers.

    So who’s leading this dance?

    Let’s be honest. The client-agency relationship often feels like a tango with two leads.

    Who’s guiding whom? We need to lead more. Confidently. Thoughtfully.

    Invite our clients onto the dance floor, show them we know the steps, and assure them they won’t trip.

    Process allows us to do that—build trust, communicate better, and stay in rhythm.

    Let’s go one step further: what if we invited clients into the creative process itself?

    Brought them behind the curtain, showed them how the sausage—and the storytelling—is made? There’s power in that transparency.

    The ultimate goal? Harmony

    Imagine a world where process enables:

    • Happy clients
    • Award-winning work
    • Profitable teams

    It’s not a pipe dream. It’s a process thing. And it’s time we stopped pitting order against originality.

    The truth? Creativity needs a plan.

    And I, for one, love a good plan.

    (*Source: Linearity's Creativity Stats)

    Read more: media, advertising, marketing, creativity, media schedule, client-agency relationship
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Jannine Purkiss

    Jannine Purkiss is an accomplished operations leader in the media and entertainment industries. She has worked as group head of operations at Rapt Group and Razor PR.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz