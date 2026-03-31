IAB SA 2026 Insights Series: How to upskill and build talent in an AI world

The IAB South Africa 2026 Insights Series, a monthly thought leadership webinar programme, which asks and answers some of the most pressing questions, such as artificial intelligence (AI), facing the digital marketing and advertising industry, kicks off on 2 April.

IAB South Africa’s first Insights Series webinar of 2026, Upskilling & building talent in an AI world, takes place on Thursday, 2 April at 11 am (Image supplied)

The first episode will take a crucial look at how we build skills and grow talent when AI is part of the team.

With the digital marketing and advertising industry is entering one of the most significant shifts in its history, 2026 is the year to move beyond theory and start navigating it together, starting with this series.

Artificial automation to human augmentation

AI has moved from headline to infrastructure. It is no longer a trend to observe from a distance or dabble with at a surface level.

It is already embedded in the workflow, helping write briefs, generate content, analyse audiences, optimise media and predict behaviour. Intelligent systems now support tasks that once relied solely on human expertise.

The question is no longer whether AI will change our roles. It already has. The real question is, what do we choose to do with that change?

The 2026 IAB South Africa Insights Series is built around one defining response.

The opportunity lies in shifting from artificial automation to human augmentation. AI is not simply replacing work; it is transforming the nature of it.

As automation increases, the value of human judgement, creativity, strategy, ethics and insight becomes even more important.

The future of our industry lies in the deliberate elevation of human capability, supported by the tools AI now places in our hands.

2026 Insights Series

The 2026 Insights Series explores this shift across the digital ecosystem. Each month, leaders from IAB councils and committees will unpack how AI is reshaping their sector and what professionals need to understand to stay relevant, effective and competitive.

Through expert panel discussions, the series will explore questions such as

What tasks in each discipline are most likely to be automated?



Where does human expertise become more valuable?



How should marketers, creators, media specialists and agencies adapt their skills?



What opportunities does AI create for those willing to evolve with it?

Each session will examine the theme through the lens of a different sector, including influencer marketing, content, media, ecommerce, publishing, research and measurement, agencies, brands and education.

The aim is to provide practical insight into how the industry is changing and how professionals can adapt to work effectively alongside intelligent technologies.

Whether you are a graduate or junior talent, a specialist in a particular discipline or a broader marketing professional looking to stay informed, the IAB Insights Series 2026 offers a monthly opportunity to learn from leaders at the forefront of South Africa’s digital transformation.

Because the professionals who will lead this industry over the next few years will not be those who fear AI, nor those who defer to it. They will be the ones who understand it, shape it and use it to extend what they are capable of achieving.

This series is about that shift. And it starts now.

Episode 1: Upskilling & building talent in an AI world

Join IAB South Africa’s first Insights Series webinar of 2026, on Thursday, 2 April at 11 am, as we unpack the question:

“If AI can do the work, how do we ensure people still learn how the work works?”

Hear from industry leaders shaping the conversation:

Trenton Birch, futurist and founder, Future School AI



Su Little, digital marketing &AI skills trainer, Little Digital

This is your chance to explore how your role within the MAC sector has and will evolve in an AI-automated world.

Register

Date: Thursday, 2 April 2026

Time: 11 AM

Register here to secure your spot.

The IAB SA Insights Webinar Series is a core initiative of IAB SA’s mandate to drive digital transformation within the South African media and marketing industry. The series provides a platform for publishers, agencies, brands, and their employees.