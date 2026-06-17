EXCLUSIVE: Why retailers lose revenue on a daily basis

The majority of suppliers and manufacturers lose potential revenue, daily and as one might assume, due to poor products or low brand equity. It is because decisions regarding stock, pricing and promotions are being made too slowly, without having all of the information readily available.

Heath Batt, New Business Development Manager, South Africa - Smollan Technologies. Image supplied

Businesses invest months of planning, marketing spend and hard-won shelf space into promotional campaigns only to discover, weeks later, that their sales stalled due to their products not being in stock in store.

Through engagements with suppliers operating in the modern trade channel, we find that this is a recurring reality. Moreover, research statistics endorse this fact.

For example, 52 global studies (that measured impact in US$) puts the average out-of-stock (OOS) rate in developed FMCG markets at approximately 8%.

This is a figure that has remained largely unchanged for over five decades despite significant investment in supply chain technology. This translates, for the average retailer, into a loss of approximately 4% of annual sales, and for manufacturers, the cost has been estimated at $23m in lost revenue for every $1bn in sales.

These figures are staggering in light of the fact that the bulk of revenue lost due to out-of-stocks, promotional non-compliance and pricing inconsistencies is entirely preventable. The barrier to solving these problems is not effort or intent, but rather time.

Further, it boils down specifically to the time-lag between when a product goes out of stock in store and when someone with the authority to act on the information is alerted to this fact.

The pace at which modern trade moves is high, with daily shifts in consumer behaviour patterns.

Promotional uplifts spike and collapse within a week. Stock is depleted unevenly across the store base with high traffic stores losing stock, while stores with lower rates of sale potentially sitting on surplus inventory.

Navigating this environment with weekly or monthly information is not suitable for suppliers to effectively manage these scenarios, especially when, in most cases, the field force will only act on information gleaned from observations during store visits.

Shoot yourself in the foot retailing

This information lag is not an operational inconvenience, it is a strategic disadvantage. By the time a supplier identifies that a particular stock keeping unit (SKU) has been consistently out of stock at a cluster of high volume stores, the lost sales have already compounded over days and potentially weeks.

Similarly, by the time a post-promotional investigation is performed, some cases show that pricing changes may not have been implemented in a key region, which would dilute the ROI the campaign has set out to achieve.

OOS: the revenue drain – is costing suppliers a lot more than they realise

OOS events are among the studied and least solved problems in retail. Industry research consistently shows that OOS rates can rise to 10% or more during promotional periods and new product introductions — precisely the moments when product availability matters most.

What makes this particularly damaging is not just the immediate loss of a sale. It is the cumulative, compounding effect of a product being unavailable across dozens or hundreds of stores, sometimes for days at a time, while the supplier remains unaware.

Consumer behaviour research adds another dimension to the cost.

When faced with an OOS, approximately 27% of shoppers go to another store entirely, 9% buy nothing at all, and 42% will not substitute to a different brand. Each of these responses to out-of-stock products is not just a lost transaction, but a potential long-term shift in consumer preference and brand loyalty.

Equally important is the nuance beneath the OOS number headline. Not all out-of-stock events are equal. A product that runs out every three days due to insufficient order quantities is a very different problem from one that appears in-stock on a retailer's system but has been sitting unreplenished in a backroom.

Understanding the frequency, duration, and pattern of OOS events — rather than simply knowing that they exist — is what enables targeted, cost-effective corrective action.

To summarise, knowing you have an OOS problem is not enough.

Knowing which store, product and day combinations these events are clustered in allows you to turn reactive corrections into strategic interventions.