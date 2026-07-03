Latam launches direct Cape Town-São Paulo route

Latam Airlines has launched its inaugural direct service between Cape Town and São Paulo, marking a significant expansion of air connectivity between South Africa and Latin America. The route is expected to support tourism growth, facilitate trade and investment, and strengthen Cape Town's position as a gateway to the region.

Source: Cape Town International Airport

Speaking at the arrival of Latam's inaugural flight in Cape Town, Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille said the new service reflected growing confidence in South Africa's tourism market and aligned with government's Tourism Route Development Marketing Plan.

"Air route development is not simply about adding flights. It is about unlocking economic growth, creating jobs and making South Africa more accessible to the world."

De Lille said Brazil had emerged as one of South Africa's fastest-growing tourism markets.

According to the latest international arrivals data, visitor numbers from Brazil increased by 40.6% in May 2026 compared with the same month last year, while arrivals between January and May rose 32% year on year to 29,920 visitors.

She said South Africa and Brazil were also deepening tourism cooperation through a 2026-2029 Action Plan, which includes joint destination marketing, tourism product development and support for sustainable direct air services.

Boost for trade and investment

Cape Town Air Access, powered by Wesgro, said the new route would strengthen tourism, trade and investment between the Western Cape and Latin America.

More than 42,000 two-way passengers travelled directly between São Paulo and Cape Town in 2025, while a further 61,000 travelled via connecting hubs, highlighting strong demand for greater direct connectivity.

Source: Cape Town International Airport

Wesgro chief executive Wrenelle Stander said the new route reflected years of engagement between Cape Town Air Access and Latam Airlines.

"Expanding direct air connectivity is central to Wesgro's mission of growing tourism, trade and investment, and this new service strengthens Cape Town and the Western Cape's links to Brazil, Latin America and beyond through Latam's extensive network."

Economic opportunities beyond tourism

Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism Ivan Meyer said the new route would help unlock tourism opportunities while supporting exporters and the province's economic growth. "Improved air access remains a key driver of economic growth and job creation in the Western Cape.

"Research shows that every 100 international passengers travelling to the province support approximately two local jobs, while every 100 visitors from South America generate around R1.67 million in foreign direct spend."

The new route is also expected to strengthen air cargo opportunities. Cape Town International Airport's air cargo volumes have increased from 56,000 tonnes to 98,000 tonnes over the past decade, while Africa's air cargo trade with Latin America has more than doubled over the same period.

Through Latam's São Paulo hub, travellers will gain access to destinations across Latin America as well as onward connections to Florida, while the additional capacity supports Cape Town's long-term ambition of becoming a strategic gateway linking South America, Southern Africa, Western Australia and Southeast Asia.