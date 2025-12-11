Buying repossessed property in 2026: What every savvy buyer should know

As distressed and repossessed properties gain momentum heading into 2026, South Africans are turning to these lower-cost opportunities for smarter market entry. Yet unlocking real value demands careful budgeting, clarity on risks and costs, and guidance from experienced professionals.

Source: Supplied.

Purchasing in this sector requires clear expectations, careful budgeting and an understanding of the risks involved, says Lizl Engelbrecht, national operations manager at Just Property, who cautions that informed preparation is what ultimately protects buyers.

“Distressed and repossessed properties are no longer just a bargain-hunter’s niche — they’re becoming one of the most strategic points of entry into the 2026 property market. But the saving is only real when the buyer understands the process. In this sector, informed decisions protect your wallet more than discounts ever will.”

Below, Engelbrecht outlines the essential considerations for buyers navigating this segment of the market:

1. Understand the type of sale

Distressed properties fall into different categories. Bank-assisted sales occur when homeowners work with their bank and approved agents to sell before repossession. These are typically more structured and may include financial support from the bank, such as settling municipal arrears. Buyers should always obtain written confirmation of what the bank will cover.

True repossessions, where the bank has taken ownership after legal action, are sold at auction or through direct bank channels. These transactions carry different conditions and more complexity. Buyers must clarify whether they are entering a bank-assisted sale, sale in execution or direct bank sale, as the implications for risk, cost and timelines vary.

2. Understand why prices are lower

Distressed properties are often discounted to facilitate a quick sale. This can create strong opportunities for first-time buyers and investors, but lower prices may also indicate:

Required repairs

Delayed maintenance

Administrative backlogs

Potential occupancy challenges

Buyers must account for these in their budget to ensure genuine value.

3. Clarify all costs upfront

Financial obligations differ from property to property. Some banks may settle municipal arrears or offer discounted transfer or attorney fees in assisted sales. By contrast, repossessed properties bought at auction may require buyers to assume outstanding levies or rates.

Written confirmation and a thorough review by a conveyancer are essential before signing any off.

4. Expect “voetstoots” conditions and limited access

Most repossessed properties are sold “as is”, with limited warranties for defects. Buyer protection varies depending on whether the Consumer Protection Act applies. In cases where the home cannot be viewed, buyers must rely on recent sales data, external condition assessments and conservative estimates for repairs.

5. Prepare for possible occupancy issues

Some repossessed homes may still be occupied by tenants or previous owners. Buyers are required to honour valid leases, and if occupants refuse to vacate, the eviction process becomes the new owner’s responsibility. This may involve legal costs and delays.

6. Be financially ready

Banks generally do not accept offers subject to the sale of another property. Pre-approval or cash availability is crucial. Due to additional legal steps, transfers may take longer than standard transactions, and buyers should plan accordingly.

7. Work with experienced professionals

Because distressed sales involve varying levels of risk and complexity, working with skilled property practitioners and conveyancers is critical. Professionals help identify risks early, assess fair market value, and guide buyers through the administrative and legal process.

8. Focus on long-term value

Distressed and repossessed properties can offer excellent long-term value for both homeowners and investors — but only when buyers approach the process informed and prepared. With thorough research, clear expectations and expert guidance, purchasing a distressed property in 2026 can deliver sustainable value beyond the initial discount.