    Future of real estate: Just Property joins forces with BetterHome Group

    18 Nov 2024
    Just Property is excited to announce a strategic partnership with BetterHome group, which has acquired shares in Just Property Group Holdings (Pty), the franchisor of 117 Just Property franchises across South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.
    Source: Supplied. BetterHome group's chief executive officer Rudi Botha.
    Source: Supplied. Paul Stevens, chief executive officer and shareholder of Just Property.
    Paul Stevens, chief executive officer and shareholder of Just Property, expressed his enthusiasm for the new partnership.

    "We are thrilled to join forces with BetterHome group. This partnership will undoubtedly help us continue expanding our presence and our services across Southern Africa while strengthening our existing franchises. It represents a significant milestone for Just Property's ongoing growth journey."

    Founded in 2000 as Just Letting, Just Property has evolved into a full-service real-estate company, offering residential and commercial sales as well as rentals.

    Stevens highlighted the company's strong foundation in the rental market, stating, "Our success as the largest rental company in South Africa provided the platform to launch into sales. The partnership with BetterHome group will further cement our position in this space, where we have seen remarkable growth despite the current challenging trading environment."

    BetterHome group’s value chain includes partnerships with various industry professionals with the aim of supporting South Africans in every aspect of homeownership.

    "At BetterHome group, we believe that a home is more than just a building – it’s the foundation for hopes and security. Helping people realise their dreams of homeownership, and then protecting their homes, is at the heart of our vision,” explains chief executive officer Rudi Botha.

    Empowering property professionals

    “Our partnership with Just Property aligns perfectly with this mission. Together, we are committed to creating valuable, personalised solutions for buyers, sellers and renters, while empowering real-estate professionals with the tools they need to succeed.

    "Through our combined expertise, we will deliver an outstanding experience, helping more people achieve their dreams and supporting them every step of the way.

    "This partnership comes at an opportune time," says Stevens. "I believe the property sector is poised for improvement, especially with interest rates having started to ease. I anticipate further interest-rate reductions next year, which will create even more opportunities for growth.”

    With a strong foundation, a forward-looking approach and a strategic partnership with BetterHome group, Just Property is set to capitalise on these new opportunities.

