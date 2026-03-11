Middle East mayhem set to crush SA wallets

As global tensions rise again, the real question is how much more South African households can absorb

Precious Mncayi-Makhanya Jacques de Jongh

When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, the economic fallout was felt almost immediately. Energy markets tightened, grain exports were disrupted, and inflation, already elevated after the pandemic, surged worldwide. In South Africa, petrol prices jumped and food costs followed, forcing the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) into an aggressive rate-hiking cycle as inflation pushed beyond the benchmark range of 3% to 6%. For many households, the conflict was not just a geopolitical event; it quickly translated into higher living costs.

Renewed tensions in the Middle East are beginning to produce similar warning signs. By early March 2026, Brent crude oil prices had climbed above $80 per barrel. Much of the concern centres on the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow maritime passage through which roughly 20% of global oil shipments pass. Investors have been shifting into safer assets, strengthening the US dollar and placing the rand under pressure.

What makes this dynamic so powerful is not geography, but global integration. South Africa may sit far from the conflict, yet it remains deeply embedded in global trade, financial markets and dollar-based pricing systems. In such an interconnected economy, shocks move quickly through commodity markets and exchange rates, often drawing capital toward US assets and placing additional pressure on emerging-market currencies.

There are, however, reasons to believe the current situation may unfold differently from previous crises. Oil prices remain below the peaks reached in 2022 but are more than 18% higher than at the same time in 2025. Global demand has slowed and inflation has stabilised somewhat. Domestically, however, South Africa enters this period with subdued economic growth, persistent energy and logistics constraints, and limited fiscal space.

While recent gains in commodity markets may provide some support against tighter global liquidity conditions, the risk remains significant. The shock is centred on oil, a commodity at the heart of global trade, at a time when household budgets are already stretched after years of rising prices and high interest rates.

When the first reports emerged that the United States and Israel had launched military strikes on Iran, the question for many observers was not only how far the conflict might spread, but how quickly it would filter into prices and household finances. For South Africa, the most immediate transmission channel is the fuel price.

Petrol and diesel prices are determined using an import-parity formula that reflects international oil prices and movements in the exchange rate. Although adjustments occur monthly and include fixed Budget/2026/review/FullBR.pdf levies, global oil prices and the value of the rand remain the primary drivers of domestic fuel price changes. When oil prices rise and the rand weakens at the same time, a pattern often seen during periods of global uncertainty, domestic fuel prices tend to increase in the following adjustment cycle.

Fuel price increases are not inflation in themselves, but their secondary effects contribute to broader inflationary pressures. Transport costs rise, logistics become more expensive, and businesses facing higher input costs often attempt to pass some of these increases on to consumers. The result is a familiar chain reaction: fuel prices rise, transport and distribution costs increase, producer prices move higher, and consumer prices follow.

Food prices are particularly sensitive to this process. Energy costs are embedded throughout the agricultural value chain, from farm machinery and fertiliser production to refrigeration and long-distance distribution. As fuel prices rise, cost pressures accumulate across the entire food supply chain.

Recent inflation data from Statistics South Africa has already shown how lower fuel prices helped moderate headline inflation. The reverse is also true. If geopolitical tensions push oil prices upward, transport inflation can rise rapidly and spill over into broader price increases.

Importantly, the burden of these increases is not evenly distributed. Lower-income households typically spend a greater proportion of their income on food and transportation than wealthier households do. Rural and peri-urban households with long commuting distances face additional strain, while informal workers and small businesses that depend heavily on mobility struggle to absorb rising costs.

These developments inevitably bring the focus back to monetary policy. The SARB has recently strengthened its commitment to anchoring inflation around a 3% target, with a tolerance band of one percentage point on either side. Maintaining the credibility of this anchor remains crucial for macroeconomic stability. Yet externally driven fuel shocks complicate this task.

If rising oil prices push inflation expectations higher, the central bank may feel compelled to maintain a tighter policy stance for longer. This creates a difficult trade-off. Higher interest rates can help contain inflation expectations, but they also prolong financial pressure on households and businesses in an already fragile economy. Mortgage payments, vehicle finance and business borrowing costs remain elevated, dampening spending and investment.

For energy-importing economies such as South Africa, these dynamics also highlight deeper structural vulnerabilities. Countries are particularly exposed to geopolitical energy shocks when they rely heavily on imported fuel, operate with volatile currencies, and have limited fiscal space to cushion price increases.

Reducing this vulnerability requires long-term structural reform. Improving logistics infrastructure remains essential, while accelerating the diversification of energy sources could reduce dependence on imported fuels. Expanding renewable energy capacity and broadening energy supply channels could help mitigate the effects of future geopolitical energy disruptions.

Whether the current tensions escalate further or stabilise remains uncertain. What is clear, however, is that in an interconnected global economy, geopolitical events rarely remain confined to distant regions. For South African households already grappling with a high cost of living, developments in global energy markets can quickly translate into higher transport costs, rising food prices and renewed pressure on already stretched budgets.



