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Presidency denies any role in SABC news show termination
The show is described by the SABC as “a brand-new hard-hitting show, presented by the incomparable Clement Manyathela where tough questions are tackled”.
Manyathela, has also confirmed that the programme will not be renewed when its contract comes to an end, saying he was informed of the decision by SABC management.
Proud of the work
Manyathela defended the programme on social media. “I remain proud of the work we did on Face the Nation. [The] former exec for news told us a year after we started that Face the Nation brought in numbers on that slot that the SABC has not seen in four years. We held power to account and asked tough questions even when it was uncomfortable. That work continues,” he wrote.
A “complete lie”
A Sunday Times report has raised concerns that some senior ANC and government leaders were unhappy with the show’s tough interviews, and that this may have influenced the decision not to renew the programme.
In particular a recent exchange on the show by Manyathela with Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya about why President Cyril Ramaphosa had not made the Madlanga commission’s interim report public and why police minister Senzo Mchunu had not been dismissed but instead suspended has been mentioned.
Magwenya labels the allegations a “complete lie”.
SABC statement
The SABC has stated the following regarding the issue:
- In December 2025, all SABC News contractors, including the presenter and production team of Face The Nation, were formally notified that their contracts would conclude on 31 March 2026, as part of the division’s standard review of its programming line-up ahead of the new financial year.
- Over the past five months, the programme has been intermittently pre-empted to accommodate extended live broadcasts of nationally significant proceedings, including the Madlanga Commission and the ad hoc Parliamentary committee sittings. This resulted in instances where production costs were incurred without the programme being aired.
- The programme carries a high cost structure. This includes a premium presenter fee, as well as additional costs arising from the presenter’s requirement to utilise his own dedicated producer, over and above standard SABC production allocations.
- When assessed against its performance, the programme has not delivered a return on investment commensurate with these costs.
- In its time slot, the programme has not achieved the SABC’s target of leading the market and has consistently ranked below competitors.
- It is also important to clarify that Face The Nation is not a flagship programme within the SABC News portfolio and does not rank among the division’s top-performing current affairs titles, which deliver significantly higher audiences across the full platform.
- Editorial and programming decisions are informed by comprehensive audience and performance data across the SABC News platform, with priority given to content that delivers scale, growth and public value.
- As part of a broader strategic shift, SABC News is implementing a more cost-effective and audience-focused programming model, including an extended four-hour prime time block anchored by senior presenters to drive stronger and more consistent audience performance. The decision not to renew Face The Nation forms part of this broader realignment. It is also important to note that other programmes, including On Point, have been affected as part of these changes.
- SABC News has had previous shows like Watchdog and Unfiltered cancelled, and its standard industry practice to review and adapt content. Taking into account performance, cost considerations and broader strategic priorities, a decision was taken not to renew the programme beyond the current cycle.
- It is also important to clarify that this is not about an individual. Face The Nation is an SABC programme, and decisions relate to the show itself, which could be continued, adapted or concluded with different formats or presenters.
- It is inconsistent to suggest that the SABC should not exercise the same editorial discretion that all media houses routinely apply in reviewing, changing or discontinuing programming. This is an editorial decision, taken independently and in line with the SABC’s responsibility to ensure sustainability and maximise public value.