Presidency denies any role in SABC news show termination

The SABC show Face the Nation will not be renewed when its contract comes to an end. There is speculation that this decision may have been influenced by pressure from the government and the African National Congress (ANC).

Face the Nation will not be renewed when its contract comes to an end. Pictured: show host, Clement Manyathela (Image source: @MSN The SABC showwill not be renewed when its contract comes to an end. Pictured: show host, Clement Manyathela (Image source: @MSN MSN

The show is described by the SABC as “a brand-new hard-hitting show, presented by the incomparable Clement Manyathela where tough questions are tackled”.

Manyathela, has also confirmed that the programme will not be renewed when its contract comes to an end, saying he was informed of the decision by SABC management.

Proud of the work

Manyathela defended the programme on social media. “I remain proud of the work we did on Face the Nation. [The] former exec for news told us a year after we started that Face the Nation brought in numbers on that slot that the SABC has not seen in four years. We held power to account and asked tough questions even when it was uncomfortable. That work continues,” he wrote.

A “complete lie”

A Sunday Times report has raised concerns that some senior ANC and government leaders were unhappy with the show’s tough interviews, and that this may have influenced the decision not to renew the programme.

In particular a recent exchange on the show by Manyathela with Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya about why President Cyril Ramaphosa had not made the Madlanga commission’s interim report public and why police minister Senzo Mchunu had not been dismissed but instead suspended has been mentioned.

Magwenya labels the allegations a “complete lie”.

SABC statement

The SABC has stated the following regarding the issue: