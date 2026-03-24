The Last Word with Shahan Ramkissoon ends after three years

The Last Word with Shahan Ramkissoon is coming to an end after three years and 258 episodes.

The Last Word with Shahan Ramkissoon is coming to an end (Image source: @ ShahanR https://www.facebook.com/ShahanR ShahanR]])

Aired on eTV and eNCA, the show was created as a space to hold politicians accountable on behalf of South Africans.

As executive producer and host, Shahan Ramkissoon used the platform to ask tough questions across party lines, with one goal in mind: to serve the public interest and play a small part in protecting South Africa’s democracy.

“Everything I did on the show was in the interest of this country and its people. I wanted to ask difficult but necessary questions, and to remind South Africans that their vote matters. Things will only get better if we demand better leadership and real accountability.”

Ramkissoon thanked the many political leaders who agreed to appear on the programme, often knowing they would face robust questioning.

“There were many brave politicians who gave me their time and were willing to be challenged. Some walked away angry, others reflected and later said those interviews pushed them to do better.

"That meant a lot to me, because at the heart of it all was a genuine effort to make sure our leaders do what is best for South Africa and its people.”

Role of the progrmame

In messages aired on the show’s final episode, several political figures reflected on the role the programme played in public life.

BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane described Ramkissoon as “honest, ruthless but in the main really a proud patriot”, adding that every appearance on the show left him “more challenged to do better, more thoughtful, and more reflective”.

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille thanked Ramkissoon for his contribution and said she admired the way he continues to reinvent himself.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said he always expected “tough questions, but well-informed questions, well-considered questions”, and congratulated Ramkissoon and the team on building one of South Africa’s most popular news and current affairs programmes.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said The Last Word was “one of those TV programmes I could not afford to miss”, while politician Fadiel Adams thanked the team for keeping viewers informed and “giving us your all”.

eMedia, production and technical teams

Ramkissoon also thanked the production and technical teams who helped bring the programme to air.

“This journey would not have been possible without the production and technical teams who worked alongside me to make sure we delivered high-quality shows.

“The long hours and stressful nights were all part of building something we could be proud of, and I am deeply grateful to everyone who was part of that effort.”

He also expressed gratitude to eMedia for the opportunity and trust placed in him over the past three years.

A shifted focus

As this chapter closes, Ramkissoon says his focus is shifting more deliberately towards consulting work, particularly efforts to help municipalities become thriving local economies and to support departments in solving complex problems.

He says his Executive MBA at the University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business, which he is completing this year, has been

transformational and has deepened the insight he brings to this work, including through his research into local government and economic reform.

“This degree has changed me. It has made me a better person and a better leader, and it has sharpened the way I think about problem-solving, leadership and the kind of contribution I want to make going forward.”

For now, he says, the television journey is pausing, not ending.

“Something new will emerge in time, and it will be something more accessible to South Africans. I will share more when the time is right.”

But his final words are reserved for the audience.

“More than anything, I want to thank South Africans. Thank you for empowering me, for watching the show, and for allowing me into your homes. That trust meant everything to me, and I will always be grateful.”