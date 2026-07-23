Cape Town clears first electric MyCiTi bus for fleet production

Cape Town’s first electric MyCiTi bus, named ‘Evie’, has completed performance testing across key city routes, clearing the way for the full-scale assembly of 38 battery-electric vehicles.

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The 12-metre Volvo BZRLE prototype underwent four weeks of testing on demanding route profiles—including Hospital Bend, the N2 highway, Camps Bay, Polkadraai Road, and Jip de Jager Drive—evaluating battery performance, incline handling, and stop-and-go traffic conditions.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis confirmed the vehicle passed all requirements. "This morning, I took a spin on Cape Town's first electric MyCiTi bus, which we are excited to announce has passed all performance tests.

"We have now given the go ahead for 38 of these battery-electric vehicles to be manufactured, with the first batch expected before the end of the year," said Hill-Lewis.

He added that transitioning to battery-electric power will shield the system from diesel price fluctuations, helping stabilise commuter fares.

Local manufacturing and rollout timeline

The bodies for the 38 buses are being locally designed and manufactured in Gauteng, marking the first time MyCiTi bus bodies have been built in South Africa.

The first batch of the fleet is scheduled for delivery before the end of 2026, with final deliveries expected by March 2027. Once delivered, drivers will undergo specialised operational training ahead of deployment.

Councillor Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, noted that the trial data will now guide full production: "It is a great moment to confirm that our first e-bus has been rigorously tested and passed our requirements with flying colours... Now, the rest of the 37 e-buses will go into production and be manufactured in accordance with this bus."

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Integration into Cape Flats expansion

The electric fleet is earmarked for deployment along the R7.1bn MyCiTi Phase 2 expansion, connecting Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha to Wynberg, Claremont, and the Cape Town CBD. The expansion is projected to serve over 1.4 million residents across 30 neighbourhoods.

According to City data, MyCiTi annual ridership has grown 68% since 2021 to 23 million trips, with expectations to reach 30 million annually once the Cape Flats extension is operational. Further fleet expansion will depend on national government grant funding.