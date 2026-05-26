inDrive secures regulatory approval under SA e-hailing rules

E-hailing platform inDrive has secured registration approval from South Africa’s National Public Transport Regulator (NPTR), confirming compliance with the country’s updated regulatory framework governing digital ride-hailing services.

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The approval places inDrive within South Africa’s formal regulatory system for e-hailing platforms and comes as government continues tightening oversight of the country’s digital transport sector.

The approval was issued under Section 66A of the National Land Transport Amendment Act and the 2025 regulations governing e-hailing platform providers.

According to inDrive, the registration provides greater regulatory certainty for drivers applying for lawful operating licences under South Africa’s transport framework.

Sector moves toward greater regulation

The updated regulations set out compliance requirements for digital transport platforms and establish clearer operational obligations for e-hailing companies, drivers and operators.

For passengers, the approval is expected to strengthen confidence around oversight, accountability and consumer protections within the e-hailing sector.

“The approval confirms that inDrive meets the statutory and operational requirements set out for digital ride-hailing services in South Africa,” said Ashif Black, country representative for inDrive South Africa.

“It is an important milestone in formalising e-hailing as part of the country’s public transport system and strengthens the environment in which both drivers and passengers operate.”

Black said the company engaged with the NPTR throughout the application process after submitting its registration in December 2025.

“The e-hailing sector is evolving into a more structured part of public transport in South Africa. We support that direction and will continue engaging constructively as the framework develops.”

Platform maintains fare negotiation model

According to inDrive, the company will continue operating its marketplace pricing model, which allows drivers and passengers to negotiate fares directly through the app.

Black said the company remains focused on long-term participation within South Africa’s mobility sector and ongoing engagement with regulators and industry stakeholders.

“With NPTR approval in place, inDrive will continue working with government and industry stakeholders to support a safer, more transparent and more competitive e-hailing sector in South Africa.”