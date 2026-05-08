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    RFA warns fuel hikes will raise transport and consumer costs

    The Road Freight Association (RFA) has warned that the latest fuel price increases will place additional pressure on transport operators, businesses and consumers already dealing with rising operating costs.
    8 May 2026
    8 May 2026
    Source: Alban Mehmeti via
    Source: Alban Mehmeti via Pexels

    The Department of Petroleum and Mineral Resources confirmed fuel price increases effective from 7 May 2026, including a R6.19 per litre increase for diesel (0.05% sulphur and 0.005% sulphur) and a R3.27 per litre increase for petrol (93 and 95 ULP and LRP).

    The RFA said the increases were expected, but warned that the scale of the adjustment would have significant implications for the road freight sector.

    Pressure on operators and supply chains

    According to the association, higher fuel costs are likely to affect operating margins and cash flow across the logistics sector, particularly for operators already under strain following previous increases.

    The organisation said some businesses may face difficult decisions regarding long-term sustainability if fuel costs continue to rise.

    The RFA also warned that higher transport costs could eventually feed through to retail pricing as suppliers and service providers pass on increased costs to consumers.

    Concerns over further increases

    The association linked the latest increases to developments in global oil markets, including tensions involving Iran, disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz and damage to oil infrastructure, which it said had pushed Brent crude prices above US$100 per barrel.

    The RFA said there is concern that South Africa could face additional fuel price increases in the coming months if geopolitical conditions remain unstable.

    “We urge government to use this window to put in place structural protections for the logistics sector and for consumers before the next cycle of increases arrives,” said Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association.

    Read more: fuel price, road freight, Road Freight Association, logistics industry, logistics sector, logistics and transport, freight industry, diesel price, South Africa transport, South Africa logistics
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