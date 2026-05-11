Bolt reaches R3bn SA investment milestone

Bolt has invested R3bn (€150m) in South Africa over the past 10 years, reinforcing the country’s position as one of its largest and fastest-growing shared mobility markets.

The company says the milestone reflects both its long-term growth in the market and continued plans for expansion, including further investment in safety, innovation and platform-based economic participation.

South Africa a key global growth market

Simo Kalajdzic, senior operations manager at Bolt, said South Africa has been a core market for the company globally. “South Africa has been one of Bolt’s most important markets globally over the past decade.

"Our R3bn investment reflects not just our growth, but our belief in the role that platform-based mobility plays in driving economic participation. The milestone highlights both the scale of the business and its role in supporting economic activity,” he said.

Kalajdzic added that the company remains focused on expanding opportunities across its platform ecosystem. “What matters most is the real impact on people, whether it’s a driver building a sustainable income, a rider accessing affordable transport, or a small business reaching more customers.

"As we look ahead, we remain committed to deepening our investment in safety, innovation, and opportunities for South Africans across the platform.”

Growth in users and driver base

Since launching in South Africa, Bolt says around 30 million passengers have used the platform at least once, while approximately 500,000 drivers have been onboarded.

The company says this reflects both strong consumer demand for ride-hailing services and the growing role of platform-based work in supporting income generation in a constrained labour market.

Expansion into entrepreneurship and mobility ecosystem

Bolt says its investment strategy is increasingly focused on building a broader mobility and income-generation ecosystem.

Its Gig Economy Report, produced with Ipsos, highlights the platform’s role in enabling flexible earnings, while new initiatives aim to support entrepreneurship and reduce barriers to entry.

In 2025, Bolt committed over R400,000 in seed funding to ten entrepreneurs through its first Accelerator Programme, which attracted more than 578 applications. A business bootcamp also supported 120 participants across fintech, mobility and transport-related innovation.

The company has also expanded access to vehicles through partnerships including the Bajaj project and fleet financing initiatives with partners such as MyNextCar.

Safety investment and regulatory milestones

Safety remains a key focus area, with Bolt committing €100m globally between 2024 and 2027 to improve safety features such as in-app audio recording, rider verification, trip monitoring and 24/7 safety support.

Its Safety Perception Index, developed with Ipsos, indicates improving user confidence as these features are introduced.

Bolt has also strengthened its regulatory position in South Africa, securing its operating licence from the National Public Transport Regulator (NPTR), a key milestone in the formalisation of the sector.