Witness the future first: Why the Cape’s top leaders are gathering at City Hall on 1 June

Premier Alan Winde and Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis join the Cape Chamber to unveil the groundbreaking innovations rewriting the rules of business.

The Western Cape Economy Innovation Awards is both a showcase and a springboard. It grew out of the belief that our future success depends as much on supporting innovation champions as it does on putting their ideas into practice.

Through these awards we celebrate our success stories. By doing so we identify and accelerate operational solutions that actively expand regional business capacity, stimulate investment, and generate sustainable employment.

Co-hosted by the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Cape Higher Education Consortium (CHEC), the event also brings together leaders from academia, civil society, business, and government. As such, it emphasises the need for a whole-of-society response to the challenges inhibiting economic growth.

Innovation often involves collaboration, mentorship, and the support of an enabling environment. Creating these conditions can be innovation in itself. Our collective success is measured not only by patents and individual plaudits, but also by our ability to allow others to follow suit.

Underpinning the awards – and the Chamber’s broader institutional ethos – is a clear, results-based 'theory of change'. The principle assumes that economic growth is not sparked by isolated, abstract ideas, but by scalable, context-specific interventions that lower the cost of doing business and improve systemic efficiency. In an interconnected economy, a targeted operational breakthrough within a single enterprise can create a positive multiplier effect, reducing friction across entire supply chains and building broad-based macro-resilience.

“Innovation is as much about attitude as it is about technical expertise,” says Cape Chamber CEO John Lawson. “It's a mindset that focuses on solutions. The more we innovate, the more we actively shape the future we want to see. Our innovators are our trailblazers. The more we celebrate our innovators, the more we inspire future innovators to develop their ideas and chase progress.”

To ensure tangible outcomes, the awards adjudication panel evaluates nominees against a strict three-tiered results chain: the measurable scale of beneficial impact on the provincial economy, the volume of businesses and employees directly benefiting, and the practical novelty of the solution. The definition of innovation is intentionally pragmatic. The Chamber does not only reward first-in-the-world technical patents, but heavily values the adaptation of international best practices meticulously engineered to work within the specific logistical and regulatory realities of the Western Cape.

The efficacy of this model was demonstrated by the inaugural 2025 winners, who represented a diverse cross-section of the economic ecosystem. In the private sector, Stellenbosch-based CubeSpace was recognized for exporting advanced satellite control systems to global clients like NASA, capitalising on South Africa's low-cost engineering advantages. In heavy industry, Zerocrete was celebrated for changing the material DNA of concrete by substituting sand and stone with non-recyclable waste, reducing its carbon footprint by 80% without sacrificing structural quality.

Simultaneously, the framework values public and social efficiency, previously honouring the City of Cape Town’s Ease of Doing Business Programme alongside civic institutions like the Peninsula School Feeding Association, which has anchored regional social stability by serving over two billion meals.

Speakers at last year’s awards included Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, both of whom have confirmed attendance at this year’s edition on 1 June.

Ultimately, the gala showcase aims to inspire future success. Beyond the trophy presentations, winning innovators also secure market exposure and institutional peer recognition. By systematically rewarding proven, high-impact models, the Chamber and its partners continue to foster the cross-sector collaboration needed to progress our economy and our broader development goals.



