Digital access needs digital skills

South Africa is expanding digital access, but real participation in an AI-driven economy depends on continuous learning, adaptability and practical digital capability.

South Africa has made meaningful progress in expanding digital access. Connectivity has improved, smartphones are widespread, and AI is rapidly reshaping how people learn, work and participate in the economy.

This progress matters, because access is the foundation of a modern digital economy. But access on its own is no longer enough. The next step, and the real opportunity, lies in enabling more South Africans not just to connect, but to continuously build the skills needed to stay relevant in a fast-changing, AI-driven world.

Closing the participation gap

As access has expanded, a new challenge has come into focus. More people are connected than ever before, but far fewer are fully participating in digital-first industries. This is not a failure of access. It’s a shift in what participation now requires.

Digital participation today is not about once-off training or static skill sets. It requires adaptability, problem-solving, and the ability to learn continuously, often independently. AI is accelerating this shift, lowering barriers to entry in some areas while raising the bar in others. The opportunity now is not just to build skills, but to enable people to keep building them.

From connectivity to continuous capability

Digital industries are evolving faster than traditional training systems can keep up. Roles are changing, new ones are emerging and some are disappearing altogether. AI and automation are not just changing jobs, but even changing how skills are acquired.

Learning is increasingly self-directed, supported by digital tools, platforms and AI itself. Individuals are no longer using formal programmes to upskill; they are using what’s available to solve problems in real time and build capability as they go.

This does not replace structured learning, but it does change its role. The focus shifts from delivering content to enabling application, critical thinking and adaptability.

Rethinking the systems we already have

South Africa already has established frameworks for skills development, from SETAs to Workplace Skills Plans and B-BBEE initiatives. These systems were designed for a more stable world of work. The challenge now is to evolve them for one that is far more dynamic, rethinking how they are used. How do they support continuous learning, rather than one-time training? How do they enable faster adaptation to emerging roles, rather than preparing for roles that may no longer exist? How do they incentivise real capability, not just programme completion?

These are the questions that will define their relevance going forward.

The role of business in an AI-driven economy

As organisations invest in AI and digital transformation, their role in skills development is also changing. It is no longer just about training people for defined roles. It is about creating environments where people can learn, experiment and evolve alongside the technology they use.

This means embedding learning into the flow of work. It means giving people access to tools, exposure to real problems, and the space to build capability through doing.

At Ignition Group, this is a key focus. Digital capability is treated as something that is continuously developed through real work, supported by the right systems and guidance.

Digital skills as a pathway to inclusion

Digital skills remain one of the most powerful levers for economic inclusion, but the definition of those skills is changing. For many young South Africans, the gap has moved from access to training to access to environments where they can apply, experiment and grow.

Structured programmes like learnerships and internships still play an important role, but their value lies in how well they connect to real work, real tools and real outcomes. When individuals are equipped with the ability to learn continuously, they are far better positioned to participate in a rapidly evolving economy.

Building sustainable digital talent pipelines

South Africa cannot rely solely on hiring scarce digital skills from an already competitive market, nor can it rely on traditional training pipelines alone. The long-term opportunity lies in building systems that support continuous capability development at scale.

This means:

Embedding AI and digital tools into everyday work environments.



Designing learning that evolves alongside industry.



Measuring success based on capability and adaptability, not just completion.

The organisations that get this right will build resilience as well as building talent.

The path forward

South Africa has made significant progress in building digital access. The next phase is about ensuring that access translates into sustained, meaningful participation.

In an AI-driven world, that means shifting the focus from static skills to continuous learning, from programmes to capability and from access to adaptability. Government, business and education all have a role to play, but increasingly, so do individuals themselves.

Access opens the door. Continuous learning is what keeps it open.



