KwaZulu-Natal launches tech initiative to boost digital learning in rural schools

KwaZulu-Natal Finance MEC Francois Rodgers has launched the Provincial Treasury Digital Access Programme (DAP), an initiative aimed at expanding access to digital learning tools and infrastructure, with a particular focus on schools in rural and under-resourced communities.

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The programme, unveiled on Monday, 12 April, at the Sizani Combined Primary School in Salt Rock, within the iLembe District Municipality, seeks to enhance learning outcomes and equip learners with skills for participation in the digital economy.

Rodgers, who also serves Operation Sukuma Sakhe (OSS) Political Champion for the iLembe District, was joined by Member of the Provincial Legislature and Education Portfolio Committee member, Sakhile Mngadi, as well as KwaDukuza Local Municipality Senior Councillor, Privi Makhan.

Speaking at the launch, Rodgers underscored the importance of equitable access to technology in education, describing digital connectivity as essential for inclusive economic growth.

“Digital access is no longer a luxury but a necessity. If we are serious about building an inclusive economy, we must ensure that learners in all parts of our province are equipped with the tools and skills required to succeed in a digital world,” the MEC said.

District expansion

Rodgers announced that the programme will be expanded to districts.

“Our intention is to scale this programme beyond iLembe. We will be extending the Digital Access Programme to uMgungundlovu and Sisonke to ensure that more learners, particularly those in rural and under-resourced areas, are not excluded from the opportunities created by digital learning,” Rodgers said.

Sizani Combined Primary School principal Ntombenhle July welcomed the initiative and expressed appreciation for the MEC’s intervention and support.

“You have addressed one of our most pressing challenges by improving digital access for our learners. This initiative gives us renewed hope and confidence that our children can acquire relevant skills and ultimately play a meaningful role in the digital economy,” July said.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Treasury reaffirmed its commitment to supporting developmental initiatives that contribute to improved service delivery, inclusive growth, and long-term socio-economic development across the province.

The department said it will continue to prioritise key frontline departments, including Education, Health and Social Development, with public resources directed towards strengthening service delivery in these departments.