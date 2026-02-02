Ignition Group powers the launch of YOMO: Connecting youth to the digital economy

Ignition Group and MVNX power YOMO, South Africa’s first youth-focused MVNO, connecting young people to affordable data, skills, income and digital opportunities.

Ignition Group, one of Africa’s leading technology and services companies, is proud to announce its role in powering YOMO, South Africa’s first youth-focused Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO). The new network is powered by MVNX, Ignition’s award-winning Mobile Virtual Network Enabler business that is leading the country’s enablement market.

Funded by the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) and launched at the Hector Pieterson Memorial and Museum in Soweto, YOMO is a bold movement for youth empowerment and economic inclusion. With affordable, reliable connectivity and a zero-rated digital ecosystem called the YOMO-verse, YOMO aims to connect a million young South Africans to opportunity.

The YOMO-verse opens pathways to skills, work, income and empowerment by giving youth free access to:

Skills Orbit – accredited and non-accredited digital learning.



Tasky – a gig and freelance marketplace.



YAP (Yomo Ambassador Programme) – income-earning opportunities for resellers and brand ambassadors.



Financial inclusion tools – digital wallets, savings, rewards and literacy resources.



Wellness and civic access – mental health support and digital access to government services

MVNX’s comprehensive platform underpins YOMO, providing the infrastructure, expertise and scalability to deliver affordable mobile services while integrating real-world opportunities for learning and earning. This partnership reflects Ignition’s belief that connectivity should be more than being online – it must have a purpose and be a bridge to possibility.

“Ignition Group’s MVNX business was built to enable bold ideas like YOMO. By powering this initiative, we are showing how technology can break down barriers and open the digital economy to the next generation.” Valde Ferradez, CEO of MVNX.

For Ignition Group, YOMO represents another milestone in its mission to give people access to the tools, skills and opportunities that enable them to participate in the digital economy and transform their lives. YOMO embodies this principle by lowering barriers for young South Africans, from data costs to digital skills, and ensuring they can participate fully in the economy of the future.

About MVNX

MVNX, a subsidiary of Ignition Group, is South Africa’s leading MVNO enabler, providing infrastructure, strategic direction, and end-to-end services that allow brands to launch fully digital, scalable mobile solutions. For over a decade, this world class organisation has pioneered the MVNO sector as the first enabler to market, by driving the growth of South Africa’s digital economy and offering best-in-class services and technologies, ensuring the existing or new market entrants are fully geared and supported for success.

At its core, MVNX is committed to connecting communities by helping people access meaningful, affordable connectivity and participate fully in the digital economy.

For more information, visit www.mvnxmobile.com

About YOMO

YOMO (Youth Mobile) is South Africa’s first youth-focused MVNO, launched in September 2025 by TechNov8, a subsidiary of BLU. YOMO provides affordable mobile connectivity and zero-rated access to the YOMOverse, a digital platform offering education, gigs, entertainment, music, gaming, financial literacy and wellness tools. Its mission is to connect one million young South Africans to opportunity by blending culture, creativity and learning into one affordable digital ecosystem.



