Coronation opens the door to the investment industry for young South Africans

As students prepare to enter the workforce, many are grappling with questions that previous generations never had to consider, such as how AI will impact their careers, and which skills will continue to be in demand. These topics were explored during a Youth Month engagement between Coronation CEO Anton Pillay and students from across the Western Cape.

The discussions brought together students from the investment societies of the University of Cape Town (UCT), the University of the Western Cape (UWC) and Stellenbosch University (SU), as well as learners from Claremont High School. Pillay offered students an insider's view of the investment industry and the opportunities it presents. He also explored how young people can position themselves for success over the long term.

A conversation shaped by experience

Drawing on his own experiences, Pillay shared reflections on his upbringing, the challenges he faced, how he chose his field of study and some of the lessons he had learnt throughout his career.

“The challenges facing young people today may be different from those faced by previous generations, but the need to keep learning, think independently and adapt to change remains constant,” said Pillay. “Technical expertise matters, but so do curiosity, critical thinking and self-belief.” He acknowledged that young people were thinking deeply about the future and were eager to engage with complex issues.

“I understand your concerns about the future, and that is why I am here today to give you encouragement,” Pillay said. “I understand that access to role models and practical industry insights can play an important role in helping students navigate their future careers. It is important to create opportunities for young people to engage with experienced professionals who can help broaden perspectives and build confidence.”

Learning beyond the classroom

Rick Huang, a member of the UCT Investment Society, said his biggest takeaway from the day was that qualities such as independent thinking and confidence in your own judgement would become increasingly valuable as AI continues to advance. “I think the biggest lesson that I learned today is that self-belief is really something that you need to have in this industry. It’s vital for a career in the future.”

Also reflecting on the session, Andisa Unathi Nxumalo, a UCT student and Coronation Exceptional Student Bursary recipient, said opportunities like these helped students better understand the paths available to them. “Informative sessions like this help plant a seed and encourage someone to think, ‘I can do this’. There is a lot of value in meeting professionals who studied what you studied and come from where you come from, because it shows that you can get to that place in your life as well.”

“One thing we do lack as students is exposure to the practical field,” said Thabiso Molefe, a member of the UWC Investment Society. “A session like this allows you to gain practical knowledge from someone who is in the industry.”

That connection between theory and practice was also highlighted by Lavela Siswana of the SU Investment Society. “Opportunities like this matter a lot to students because they bridge the gap between what we learn in the classroom and in lectures, and what we’d learn first-hand in the industry and in asset management.”

Access to role models and industry insights

The university students were hosted at Coronation’s offices, whereafter Pillay paid a visit to Claremont High School, an award-winning science- and mathematics-focused school for gifted children from diverse backgrounds, whose curriculum is strategically aligned with Coronation’s focus on quality education as a catalyst for change.

Pillay spent time with the Grade 12 learners, answering their questions about the future. Both sessions were interactive discussions with young people on the investment industry and future of work – and gave the students rare access to the inner workings, and the ‘people and culture’ priorities of the investment industry.



