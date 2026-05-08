Coronation invites high schoolers to enter its Top Investor Challenge to win R120,000

Coronation is taking the world of investing into classrooms across the country, giving high school learners the chance to learn new skills and explore a potential career path they may not otherwise have considered.

Open to all high school learners in South Africa, the Coronation Top Investor Challenge: Schools Edition is a fun virtual investing experience designed to build financial confidence at a young age. Now in its second year, the stakes are even higher, with total prize money of R120,000.

“The idea is simple. We want to give more young people access to the kind of knowledge and opportunities that can change how they think about money and their future,” says Kirshni Totaram, Global Head of Institutional Business at Coronation. “For some, this may be their first exposure to investing. For others, it could be the beginning of a career in investment management.”

How the Top Investor Challenge works

This competition gives learners the opportunity to step into the role of an investor through a virtual simulation game, which they can play on a phone, tablet, or computer.

Each team receives a virtual pot of money to invest. Along the way, participants are shown a series of short videos imagining how the world might change in the future. Based on these scenarios, they decide where to allocate their money, learning as they go.

The team whose portfolio shows the strongest growth by the end of the challenge is declared the winner.

Accessible to all learners

The challenge is free to enter, with learners participating in teams of two to five members. There is no limit to the number of teams a school can enter.

Running from 1 June to 31 July 2026, the challenge is designed to fit around school schedules. Learners have the flexibility to participate when it suits them during this period and make investment decisions at their own pace.

No prior knowledge of investing is required. The challenge is designed to meet learners where they are, introducing key economic, financial, and investing concepts in a practical and engaging way. While playing, participants build financial literacy, develop confidence in managing money, and learn about an industry they may not have come across before.

“We believe that understanding how investing works is a valuable life skill,” says Totaram. “This challenge is about building that foundation, while also opening the door to possibilities that may have previously felt out of reach.”

Prize money up for grabs

In addition to the learning experience, participants compete for substantial rewards.

The top-performing team nationally will win R60,000 in Coronation investment vouchers, shared equally among team members. These vouchers are designed to help learners take their first real step into investing, giving them a financial head start in life.

The winning team’s school will also receive R60,000.

Beyond the prizes, the challenge offers learners a valuable addition to their CVs, demonstrating initiative, teamwork, and an interest in financial decision-making.

How to enter

Schools and parents can learn more and register their teams on the Top Investor Challenge website: www.coronation.com/en-za/institutional/topinvestor/



