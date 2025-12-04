Proof over perception, South African PR begins measuring what really matters

This year’s report draws on survey data as well as a set of in-depth interviews with senior practitioners. The research was led by Dr Tersia Landsberg Boshoff, with analysis and commentary from Ornico’s head of analysis, Francois van Dyk, and the company’s CEO, Oresti Patricios.

A seat at the strategic table

Nearly 60 percent of respondents say they now take part in strategic conversations within their organisations. This gives communication teams more room to guide decisions, set meaningful objectives and work in ways that connect more naturally to organisational priorities.

Knowledge is high, implementation still lags

Awareness of the AMEC Barcelona Principles is widespread. Sixty-four percent of respondents say they know the framework. A third of those who understand it haven’t managed to apply it consistently. Limited budgets, stretched teams and old habits often stand in the way.

A sharp decline in AVEs

One of the more telling trends is the ongoing decline in AVE usage. In 2022, almost two-thirds of practitioners still relied on AVEs. The latest results put that figure at 36 percent. The drop suggests that more teams are looking for credible ways to measure value.

A shift toward outcomes

Many respondents are measuring performance across multiple layers. Outputs still feature strongly, but there is growing attention on outtakes and outcomes. More teams are also incorporating ROI related indicators. It is not yet widespread practice, but the direction is clear.

AI becomes part of everyday work

AI has moved into the routine workflow for many South African practitioners. It is used for research, sentiment checks, early drafts and monitoring. Most people who use AI say it saves them time. Ninety-two percent reported a lighter workload, which explains the speed of adoption.

Familiar constraints remain

Even with progress, many of the same challenges keep resurfacing. Budgets are thin. Time is limited. Teams often lack specialist research skills. These constraints make it difficult to adopt newer, more structured measurement practices at scale.

Read the report or watch the webinar

The full South African PR Measurement Landscape Report, published by Ornico, is available for download. The launch webinar is also open for those who want to explore the findings in more detail.

