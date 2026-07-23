Small Claims Court limit raised to R30k

The monetary jurisdiction of Small Claims Courts across South Africa will increase from R20,000 to R30,000, effective from 1 August 2026, in a move aimed at increasing access to justice.

The first adjustment in seven years aims to ensure access to legal recourse depends on the merits of a dispute, not a citizen’s financial standing.

Small Claims Courts offer a simple, affordable and efficient platform for citizens to resolve civil disputes without the need for legal representation.

Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Andries Nel highlighted that the practical reform strengthens government’s constitutional commitment to equality before the law.

Increasing access to justice

“By increasing the monetary jurisdiction to R30,000, we are enabling more South Africans to enforce their rights without having to embark on costly and time-consuming litigation.

“This measure forms part of government’s broader programme to build a people-centred justice system that is accessible, affordable, efficient and responsive to the needs of every person in our country.

“For many South Africans, justice begins in the Magistrates’ Courts and the Small Claims Courts. Every practical step we take to remove financial and procedural barriers brings us closer to fulfilling the constitutional promise that everyone is equal before the law and has the right to equal protection and benefit of the law,” Nel said.

He noted the importance of the move as South Africa marks the 30th anniversary of the Constitution this year.

“Access to justice is one of the cornerstones of our constitutional democracy. Small Claims Courts demonstrate that justice does not have to be expensive or complicated to be effective. They ensure that ordinary people can resolve everyday disputes fairly, speedily and with dignity.

“As we celebrate thirty years of our Constitution, we reaffirm that its promise must be measured not only by the rights it proclaims, but by the extent to which those rights can be exercised by every person, regardless of their means.

“Expanding access to the Small Claims Courts is one practical way in which we continue to translate that constitutional promise into everyday reality,” Nel added.

The people’s court

According to the Justice department, the impact of South Africa’s 418 small claims courts is “significant”.

Over the past financial year, some 36,000 cases with a value of R257m were registered, while in the first quarter of this financial year, 8,825 cases have been registered with total claims of R64m.

A wide range of civil matters are heard in the courts, including:

Unpaid loans and personal debt recovery.



Consumer claims regarding faulty products or incomplete contractor services.



Vehicle-related disputes, such as damages from poor repairs or minor traffic accidents.



Claims relating to goods, delivery of property, and credit agreement disputes.

“Anyone wishing to institute a claim may approach the Clerk of the nearest Small Claims Court, situated at a Magistrates’ Court, for assistance in completing and serving the necessary documentation.

“Small Claims Court matters are presided over by Commissioners appointed by the Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development. Commissioners include practising attorneys, advocates, legal academics, Legal Aid South Africa attorneys and magistrates, who provide their services pro bono in the public interest.

“Further incremental increases [in monetary jurisdiction] will be considered in the near future,” the department stated.