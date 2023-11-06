Ransomware: What is an organisation's obligation to prevent fraud?

Cybersecurity has taken centre stage in South African commerce, and it's no surprise, given the prevalence of ransomware attacks on businesses in Africa.

South African law sets out specific obligations to address these risks if they arise.

The obligation to secure your data

The Protection of Personal Information Act (PoPIA) imposes specific obligations on businesses to maintain the integrity and confidentiality of the information that they process. This includes taking technical and organisational measures to prevent unlawful access to information in their possession or under their control.

These steps include:

identifying internal and external risks to their information;



implementing appropriate safeguards to address these risks (and continually updating these safeguards as new risks arise); and



implementing generally accepted information security practices as well as security practices that are specific to their industry.

As bad actors continue to update their techniques (and ransomware becomes more advanced), businesses are similarly required to update their safeguards to address these new risks. These practices may differ depending on whether a business is, for example, part of the telecommunications, insurance, or financial services industry.

The legal status of ransomware attacks

When a business is the victim of a ransomware attack, the attackers typically:

gain access to the systems of the business;



extract data from the business;



upload malicious code to the business's servers, which encrypts the business's data and prevents the business from accessing the data; and



issue a ransom note to the business, requiring the payment of a fee (typically in Bitcoin) to enable the business to recover its encrypted data.

A typical ransomware attack would likely constitute cyber extortion and cyber fraud, and would be considered an 'aggravated offence' if the ransomware targets a 'restricted system' (which includes the systems of financial institutions). The South African courts have, however, yet to convict a cybercriminal under the Cybercrimes Act, 2013 for committing a ransomware attack.

Obligations after a ransomware attack

A victim of a ransomware attack is placed in a very difficult position:

on the one hand, businesses are mandated by PoPIA to diligently protect data subjects, preventing any inadvertent disclosure of their sensitive information; and



on the other hand, the attackers wield a potent threat, vowing to either publish or irrevocably erase the data unless the ransom is paid.

Businesses will typically be required to make several notifications arising from a ransomware attack, including notifications to:

data subjects (whose information was unlawfully accessed);



the South African Information Regulator;



the South African Police Service (SAPS) which might be needed under the Cybercrimes Act, depending on the business's sector or their insurance policies;



any third parties on whose behalf the business processes personal information; and/or



its insurers.

If a business wishes to pay the ransom (or negotiate with the attackers), it must ensure that it does not inadvertently contravene any applicable laws when doing so. This includes: