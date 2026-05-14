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    Durban beachfront gets tourism safety boost

    Durban has launched a new coastal tourism policing initiative aimed at strengthening visitor safety along the beachfront and key tourism hotspots as the city looks to boost traveller confidence and support tourism growth.
    14 May 2026
    14 May 2026
    Source: Tourism Business Council of South Africa
    Source: Tourism Business Council of South Africa

    The initiative, supported through the Tomsa Collaborative Fund, includes the handover of patrol vehicles, quad bikes, trailers and uniforms to improve visible policing and rapid response capabilities.

    The launch took place at Beach Cafe on Durban’s beachfront and brought together government, law enforcement and tourism sector stakeholders.

    Tomsa fund supports safety efforts

    The Tomsa Collaborative Fund is managed by the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) and funded through the Tomsa levy.

    The fund supports tourism safety initiatives, destination marketing, airlift development and community impact projects.

    Deputy Minister of Tourism Makhotso Sotyu said tourism safety remained central to the sector’s long-term growth and competitiveness.

    “Tourism safety is not a secondary issue in tourism development. It is central to the growth, sustainability and competitiveness of our tourism sector. A safe destination can grow, attract investment, create jobs and welcome visitors with confidence. That is why today’s handover is important,” said Deputy Minister of Tourism, Makhotso Sotyu.

    TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa said visitor confidence remained critical to supporting tourism businesses and increasing travel demand. “Visitor confidence is key to growing tourism and supporting businesses that rely on the sector. This initiative will help visitors enjoy Durban’s beachfront with greater confidence,” he said.

    eThekwini Municipality Mayor Cyril Xaba said tourism safety remained a central part of Durban’s recovery and growth plans. “Safety and security are fundamental to building confidence in our city and ensuring visitors experience Durban positively. The Coastal and Tourism Policing Unit is already making an impact along our coastline,” he said.

    Spotlight on destination safety

    The launch comes as Durban hosts thousands of tourism delegates, buyers and media representatives from around the world for Africa’s Travel Indaba.

    Stakeholders said the initiative reflects growing focus within the tourism sector on destination safety and visitor experience as part of broader tourism competitiveness efforts.

    Read more: tourism industry, South Africa Tourism, Durban tourism, tourism and travel, tourism safety
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