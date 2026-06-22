Bigger screens, connected AV everywhere: Top trends at Mediatech Africa 2026

Mediatech Africa is back in Johannesburg after a seven-year hiatus, and the media and AV technology landscape has changed significantly since the last event.

Mediatech Africa is the continent's largest trade exhibition for audiovisual, broadcast, live event, content creation, unified communications and entertainment technology.

This year, visitors will find that media and AV technology has moved beyond the traditional stage lighting and sound systems, and is now transforming workplaces, collaboration, sales, marketing and more.

Simon Robinson, co-owner of Mediatech Africa, says: “When Mediatech Africa Expo last took place in 2019, hybrid work was still a niche concept, AI had yet to enter mainstream business conversations, and unified communications was a relatively unfamiliar term for many organisations. But technology is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and many organisations are rethinking the tools they use to communicate, collaborate and engage with audiences. Now, we see technology reshaping how people work, learn, communicate and create content across all sectors. From cloud-based collaboration and AI-powered workflows to smart classrooms, digital signage networks and IP-based broadcast production, the media tech space is an exciting one.”

Robinson says: "Mediatech provides a unique opportunity to see these technologies in one place, speak directly to the people behind them, and better understand where the industry is heading."

Robinson highlights five tech trends emerging at Mediatech Africa 2026:

1. Hybrid work drives collaboration technology evolution

As organisations continue to support hybrid work models, demand for advanced and connected conferencing solutions, collaboration platforms, interactive displays and room automation systems is growing.

Visitors to Mediatech Africa will be able to explore solutions from brands including Logitech for Business, MAXHUB, Barco, Crestron and Q-SYS, demonstrating how organisations are creating connected, easy-to-manage workspaces that support both in-person and remote teams.

2. AV and IT overlap

Today's collaboration spaces, digital signage networks, control systems and audio platforms operate on enterprise networks, with AV-over-IP uptake growing strongly. As AV evolves, it will increasingly become part of the IT domain, instead of residing within facilities.

The trend is expected to be a major talking point across Mediatech Africa's AV Integration and Unified Communications sectors.

3. AI moves into everyday workflows

AI has emerged as one of the most significant developments shaping the future of professional AV, media and communication technologies. It is increasingly being used to improve efficiency across content creation, broadcasting, collaboration, production and communication environments.

Visitors to Mediatech Africa will see AI-powered tools throughout the exhibition, from automated editing and content management systems to intelligent camera tracking, meeting room technologies, workflow automation and analytics platforms.

4. Broadcast and streaming workflows become more flexible

The growth of cloud production, remote contribution and IP-based workflows continue to transform the broadcast and streaming landscape, and flexibility and efficiency are key priorities for media organisations.

Broadcasters, content creators and production teams at Mediatech Africa will be able to explore technologies that support remote production, live streaming, content distribution and cloud-based collaboration.

5. Screens get bigger, brighter and more connected

Whether in retail environments, corporate campuses, education facilities or live events, display technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace and remains one of the fastest-growing sectors within the professional AV market.

Visitors to Mediatech Africa will experience the latest LED displays, digital signage platforms, interactive screens and large-format visual solutions designed to improve communication and audience engagement.

6. Live experiences become more immersive

Audiences increasingly expect more engaging and visually impressive experiences, whether attending a concert, conference, product launch, sporting event or worship service.

Advances in LED displays, intelligent lighting, professional audio systems and show control technologies are enabling event organisers and production teams to create larger, brighter and more immersive environments than ever before.

Visitors to Mediatech Africa will have the opportunity to experience these technologies first-hand, with demonstrations showcasing the latest developments in lighting, staging, display and sound reinforcement. From large-format LED screens and intelligent lighting fixtures to line array systems and networked audio solutions, the live events sector continues to push the boundaries of audience experience.

Alongside these trends, visitors will have access to technologies spanning professional audio, lighting, staging, broadcast production, content creation, film equipment, DJ technology, commercial displays, unified communications and AV integration.

Simon Robinson, co-owner of Mediatech Africa.

Mediatech Africa is the continent's largest trade exhibition for audiovisual, broadcast, live event, content creation, unified communications and entertainment technology. Held every two years, the event brings together manufacturers, distributors, systems integrators, content creators, broadcasters, production professionals, corporate technology buyers, education institutions and end users to explore the latest technology and industry developments.

Taking place from 30 June to 2 July 2026 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg, Mediatech Africa features hundreds of exhibitors and a packed programme of demonstrations, networking opportunities and product launches.

Visitors can register free online at https://www.mediatech.co.za/ using promo code MTA026 until 29 June. A R200 entrance fee will apply to registrations completed at the venue.



