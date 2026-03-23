South Africa
Marketing & Media TV
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Urban Brew StudiosMedia Development and Diversity AgencyPenquinSocial PlacesArora OnlineClockworkAfdaBMi ResearchHOT 102.7FMVarsity Vibeicandi CQThe Walt Disney Company AfricaAlgoa FMKLAOn the DotEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    MDDA pays tribute to Soweto TV co-founder Ntate Meshack Oupa Mosia

    The Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) is deeply saddened by the passing of Ntate Meshack Oupa Mosia, one of the three founding members of Soweto TV and former chairperson of the Soweto TV Board.
    Issued by Media Development and Diversity Agency
    23 Mar 2026
    23 Mar 2026
    MDDA pays tribute to Soweto TV co-founder Ntate Meshack Oupa Mosia

    Ntate Mosia, affectionately known as Bra Mesh, will be remembered as a committed community media pioneer whose contribution to the growth of community television in South Africa leaves an indelible mark on the sector. He is widely recognised for his dedication to youth media skills development, the strengthening of community broadcasting, and the growth of Soweto TV as a platform that amplified local voices, stories and talent.

    Throughout his leadership journey, Bra Mesh played a central role in some of the key milestones in Soweto TV’s development and expansion within the community media landscape, including:

    • 2011: As a Soweto TV board member, he welcomed the Urban Brew Studios partnership, recognising it as a critical step in advancing community television.
    • 2014: He endorsed the Times Media partnership as a strategic move to improve airtime sales and further strengthen the station’s mandate.
    • 2018: He acknowledged MultiChoice for its support in enhancing the station’s technical capacity and long-term sustainability.

    Bra Mesh was also deeply invested in youth empowerment and skills development. He actively championed initiatives that saw graduates being absorbed into the station as interns, reinforcing his belief in community media as a vehicle for opportunity, mentorship and transformation.

    His passing is a profound loss not only to Soweto TV, but to the broader community and media development sector, where his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

    The MDDA board, management and staff extend their heartfelt condolences to Soweto TV, the Mosia family, friends, colleagues, and all those whose lives were touched by Ntate Meshack Oupa Mosia during his distinguished career.

    We honour his memory and the enduring legacy of service, leadership and empowerment that he leaves behind.

    May his soul rest in eternal peace.

    Read more: MDDA, Soweto TV
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Media Development and Diversity Agency
    The Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) is a statutory development agency for promoting and ensuring media development and diversity.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz