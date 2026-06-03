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    Community Media shines at the Budget Vote 2026

    On 20 May 2026, the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) joined the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) and Brand South Africa in showcasing the impact of community media during the tabling of the 2026 Budget Vote in Parliament. The event formed part of the national campaign commemorating 30 Years of Freedom and Democracy, highlighting the progress made in building an inclusive and participatory media landscape in South Africa.
    Issued by Media Development and Diversity Agency
    3 Jun 2026
    3 Jun 2026
    Community Media shines at the Budget Vote 2026

    As part of its mandate to promote media development and diversity, the MDDA participated in an exhibition supporting the Minister in the Presidency, Honourable Khumbudzo Ntshavheni (MP), and the Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Honourable Kenny Morolong (MP), as they presented the GCIS Budget Vote and outlined government priorities and plans for the year ahead. The exhibition provided a valuable platform to showcase the transformative work of community media organisations and their contribution to strengthening democracy, social cohesion, and access to information.

    The MDDA delegation was led by Board Member Mr Philly Moilwa, chief executive officer Ms Shoeshoe Qhu, and chief financial officer Ms Tintswalo Baadjie. Representing the Communications and Stakeholder Relations Unit at the exhibition was Ms Margaret Ndawonde, accompanied by several community media projects from the broadcasting, print, and digital sectors.

    Community Media shines at the Budget Vote 2026

    Showcasing community media excellence

    The exhibition featured four diverse community media organisations from the Western Cape, each demonstrating the important role community media continues to play in informing, educating, and empowering citizens.

    Cape Community FM (CCFM)

    Cape Community FM (CCFM), a newly approved MDDA-funded project from the 2025/26 Call for Grant Funding Applications, is a Christian community radio station based in Muizenberg, Cape Town. Broadcasting on 107.5 FM and 96.7 FM, the station serves communities across the Cape Metropolitan area and the Fish Hoek Valley.

    Established in 1993 as Radio Fish Hoek by the Fish Hoek Baptist Church, CCFM has grown into a trusted source of information, inspiration, and entertainment. Broadcasting primarily in English, Afrikaans, and isiXhosa, the station combines contemporary Christian music, talk shows, interviews, news, weather, and traffic updates. Guided by its slogan, “Changing Lives for Good,” CCFM remains committed to positively impacting lives through faith-based broadcasting and community engagement.

    Community Media shines at the Budget Vote 2026

    Suiderpers News

    Suiderpers News, also approved during the MDDA’s 2025/26 funding cycle, is a bilingual Afrikaans and English newspaper serving the Overberg region, particularly the Cape Agulhas Municipality.

    Founded in 1928, Suiderpers has remained an independent publication deeply rooted in the cultural heritage, traditions, and social realities of the Overberg community. Distributed free of charge through libraries, schools, old-age homes, and selected community venues, the newspaper ensures broad access to reliable local news and information.

    The publication covers community affairs, culture, sport, and social issues, while promoting literacy and quality journalism through book-related initiatives, educational content, and engaging community-focused features. Its longstanding commitment to serving readers rather than advertisers has earned it credibility and trust across diverse communities.

    Read more: media diversity, quality journalism
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    Media Development and Diversity Agency
    The Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) is a statutory development agency for promoting and ensuring media development and diversity.
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