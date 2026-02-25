Hot Cares supports K9 anti-poaching heroes after devastating Kruger floods

In January this year, devastating floods tore through the Kruger National Park, leaving chaos in their wake. As a result, one of South Africa’s most vital wildlife protection units has been left reeling. The SanParks K9 Anti-Poaching Unit lost critical equipment and suffered severe damage to essential infrastructure, leaving these dedicated handlers and their canine partners without the tools they rely on to protect our wildlife.

Like all South Africans, Hot 102.7FM knows what is at stake when it comes to protecting our rhinos, elephants, and other endangered species from poaching. That is why, when the team at Hot Cares learned of the scale of this unprecedented disaster, they acted without hesitation and committed R100,000 to help the K9 Unit recover, rebuild, and return to the frontline where they are needed most.

Thanks to the support and generosity of Hot 102.7FM listeners, Hot Cares has been able to, once again, turn moments of crisis into moments of hope.

When disaster hits the frontline

The dogs and handlers of the K9 Anti-Poaching Unit are frontline defenders in the fight against poaching, often operating in harsh and dangerous conditions. To do so safely and effectively, they need specialised equipment to protect their health, strength, and ability to respond at a moment’s notice.

The flooding caused widespread destruction across the park. Kennels in the northern regions and at key entry gates were badly damaged. Dog runs, fencing, drainage systems, harnesses, leashes, feeding equipment, and sleepers were destroyed, forcing emergency helicopter evacuations of the dogs. Thankfully, every K9 was rescued safely, but the infrastructure and operational tools they depend on were not so fortunate.

The main K9 Centre was also severely affected, leaving handlers and dogs without safe, functional spaces to rest, recover, train, or deploy. Needless to say, this affects the teams as well as the wildlife they protect.

Hot Cares steps in to make a difference

Realising the magnitude of the damage and the immediate impact it will have on conservation, Hot Cares acted swiftly with the R100,000 donation towards the replacement of essential equipment and the restoration of damaged infrastructure.

The importance of having the right equipment for these teams cannot be over-emphasised. The strength of the K9 Unit is built on the deep trust and teamwork that exists between dog and handler. This is achieved through intense training as well as bonding in the field while on the job. Without specialised equipment, this partnership would not be able to function safely and efficiently in high-risk situations.

Replacing what was lost restores their ability to operate as a unified team, protecting the physical and emotional well-being of handlers and their canine partners. And getting them back in the field as soon as possible.

Hot Cares’ mission is to make a real, meaningful difference in the lives of people and animals across the community, with animal welfare forming one of its four key pillars. Supporting the K9 Unit during this time of crisis is a powerful reflection of that commitment in action.

Speaking on behalf of the station, Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 102.7FM, said:

“The floods have placed immense strain on a unit that is already working under extreme conditions. These dogs and their handlers are essential to protecting our wildlife, and without the right equipment, their ability to do so is severely limited. Through Hot Cares, we are proud to help restore what was lost and support the teams who put themselves on the line every single day.”

The K9s and their handlers aren’t the only heroes in this story. The Hot 102.7FM listeners and donors continue to step up when needed and their support allows Hot Cares to respond quickly and meaningfully when communities, people, and animals need help the most.



