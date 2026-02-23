South Africa
    A new voice, a familiar standard. Award winning Hot 102.7FM welcomes Alan Khan

    Hot 102.7FM has announced the addition of highly regarded presenter Alan Khan to its on-air line-up, a signing that underscores the station's continued upward momentum in the commercial radio space.
    Issued by HOT 102.7FM
    23 Feb 2026
    For listeners, it’s the arrival of a familiar, trusted voice. For advertisers and industry stakeholders, it’s further evidence that Hot 102.7FM continues to attract established, credible talent as it strengthens its position as one of South Africa’s most dynamic commercial stations.

    Alan Khan brings with him decades of broadcasting experience and a reputation built on professionalism, authenticity, and genuine audience connection. His arrival aligns seamlessly with the station’s ongoing focus of being number 1 in the hearts of listeners through quality content, consistency, and people who understand the power of radio.

    Lloyd Madurai, station MD, views the appointment as part of a broader strategy, one that blends iconic, legendary voices with contemporary relevance.
    “Great radio is built by great people,” says Madurai. “Alan represents the professionalism, warmth, and audience understanding that define who we are as a station. We aren’t chasing short-term growth, but long-term sustainability and excellence”.

    This connection with the audience has converted into something more tangible. Proof of this is Hot 102.7FM’s Commercial Station of the Year award at the 2025 Telkom Radio Awards.

    In a constantly evolving audio environment, trusted talent remains one of the strongest drivers of audience loyalty. Industry trends continue to show that audiences respond to authenticity over hype. By welcoming a presenter of Alan Khan’s calibre, Hot 102.7FM reinforces, to advertisers and media buyers, the station’s investment in authentic and deep-rooted talent, stability, and meaningful audience engagement.

    From the day Hot 102.7FM first turned on its mics, the station has been clear in its positioning – legendary talent delivering forward-thinking radio to create a brand that feels both familiar and relevant. As the station evolves and matures, this clarity of vision continues to attract strong commercial partnerships, grow audience loyalty, and increase industry attention.

    Alan’s easy, relatable style complements Hot 102.7FM’s established sound and listener-first philosophy, adding depth to an already strong line-up. You can catch Alan every Sunday in the 3pm to 7pm slot on Sundays with Alan Khan.

    HOT 102.7FM
    HOT 102.7FM is Joburg's newest commercial radio station, broadcasting to the greater Johannesburg area and beyond on a powerful 10-kilowatt transmitter. The station's music format of "Old Skool and R&B" is complemented by a line-up of the best presenters, entertaining, amusing and compelling content, including pertinent, relevant news and traffic information.
