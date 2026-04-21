Hot 102.7FM refreshes line-up from 1 April without missing a beat

The updated schedule builds on Hot 102.7FM’s winning formula: great music, credible voices and shows that feel as relevant as they are entertaining. It’s a line-up that reflects the rhythm of listeners’ daily lives from the morning commute to the evening wind-down.

Weekdays that work harder for listeners

Weekday mornings continue to kick off with Hot 1027 Breakfast with Parky, Bunny & Simon (5.30am–9am), delivering a dynamic mix of humour, conversation and the biggest hits to start the day right.

Mid-mornings stay in expert hands with Rob Vega (9am–12pm), followed by Ursula Chikane (12pm–3pm), keeping the momentum going through the workday.

Afternoons get a boost with Hot 1027 Drive with Ian F (4pm-6pm), alongside Natasha Thorpe (news) and John Walland (sport). It’s a combination of experience, chemistry and on-air presence that brings new momentum to one of the station’s biggest dayparts, without losing the familiarity listeners value.

Evenings balance insight and entertainment with Hot Business with Jeremy Maggs (6pm–7pm), before Hot Classic with Carolyn Steyn (7pm–10pm) sets the tone for a relaxed night. The station’s iconic Hot Classic music continues overnight.

Fridays with a twist

Fridays follow the same high-energy flow but with one key addition: Hot Sport 60 with Dylan Rogers (6pm–7pm), giving sports fans a dedicated hour to wrap up the week before easing into the weekend.

Weekends that feel like a treat

Saturdays are all about great company and great music, with Sasha Martinengo (6am–9am), Tony Murrell (9am–12pm) and Patrick Hayworth (12pm–3pm) leading into Club Classics with Steve Bishop (3pm–7pm), a high-energy celebration of dancefloor favourites.

Sundays introduce a gentle, meaningful start with Sunrise with Shona (6am–6.30am), followed by a strong line-up including Patrick Hayworth, Tony Murrell and the ever-popular Hot 1027 Classic Countdown with Steve Bishop (12pm–3pm). Alan Khan rounds off the weekend (3pm–7pm) with his distinctive style, before Hot Classic carries listeners into the night.

A line-up built around listeners

This refreshed schedule is about refining what already works and enhancing the listening experience across every daypart.

“Our focus has always been on delivering a world-class listening experience rooted in consistency and authenticity,” says Hot 102.7FM founder and managing director. “This refreshed line-up strengthens what our audience already loves about Hot 102.7FM: great music and great personalities while ensuring we remain relevant, engaging and easy to listen to throughout the day.”

Hot 102.7FM continues to focus on consistency, quality, and connection – delivering the music listeners love, alongside presenters who feel like part of the family.



