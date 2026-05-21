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D-school Afrika turns 10: Join the Afrikan Design Thinking Convening online
Hosted in Cape Town and online, the convening marks 10 years of d-school Afrika’s work in design thinking. It offers a moment to reflect on the past decade, engage with design thinking rooted in African contexts, and consider what comes next for design, education, innovation and leadership across the continent and beyond.
While in-person participation is now full, the online experience is open for registration. Participants are invited to join virtually and be part of a shared conversation shaped by educators, leaders, practitioners and emerging voices working across different contexts.
What online participants can expect
Online participants can expect access to selected sessions from the core programme, including keynote addresses, dialogue sessions, fireside conversations, story-sharing moments and participatory engagements.
The online programme includes sessions on African Life-Centred Design, Global South perspectives in design and innovation, design thinking education, entrepreneurial futures, and leadership, creativity and complexity in African contexts. It will also include the launch of the African Chapter of the Global Design Thinking Alliance.
The online experience has been designed to support connection and collective inquiry across locations. Participants may join individually or gather with colleagues, students or peers in their own settings.
Register (at no cost) online: https://dschoolafrika.org/afrikan-design-thinking-convening-2026/
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