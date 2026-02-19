Urban Brew Studios earns 2 Safta nominations, reinforcing the value of locally resonant content

Urban Brew Studios has received two nominations at the 19th Annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas), highlighting the continued role of locally produced content in shaping South Africa’s television and streaming landscape.

The nominations include:

Young, Famous & African Season 2 – Best Structured Soap Reality Show



Season 2 – Best Structured Soap Reality Show Yash’Ingoma Season 3 – Best Entertainment Programme

In an increasingly competitive environment for audience attention, Safta recognition remains an important marker of production quality, cultural relevance, and industry impact.

Commenting on the nominations, Calvin Sefala, CEO of Urban Brew Studios, said: “We are deeply encouraged by this recognition from the Saftas. It affirms our belief that authentic African storytelling – when produced with excellence and intention – can compete at the highest levels while remaining rooted in our local identity. These nominations belong to our creative teams and partners who consistently push boundaries in delivering content that resonates both at home and abroad.”

Why the nominations matter for the industry

For broadcasters, platforms, and advertisers, awards recognition signals more than creative achievement – it reflects content that is connecting with audiences at scale.

Programmes that are authentic, relatable and audience-driven remain critical for:

Building consistent viewership



Strengthening channel and platform identity



Creating environments where brands can engage meaningfully



Supporting the sustainability of the local production sector

Urban Brew Studios’ nominations speak to the continued demand for content that is both commercially viable and locally resonant.

Sefala added: “For the industry, recognition of this nature signals that local content is not only culturally important – it is commercially strategic. Strong local formats build loyal audiences, strengthen platforms, and create meaningful brand environments. The sustainability of our production ecosystem depends on continued investment in stories that reflect who we are.”

Young, Famous & African: Structured reality with global reach

Nominated for Best Structured Soap Reality Show, Young, Famous & African Season 2 continues to demonstrate the growth of African entertainment formats within the global streaming space.

Produced in partnership with A POP Media, the series reflects how premium African reality content can travel internationally while remaining rooted in local identity and contemporary culture.

The nomination reinforces the genre’s value as a high-engagement format for audiences and platforms alike.

According to Sefala: “Young, Famous & African demonstrates the power of collaboration. Our partnership with A POP Media has enabled us to elevate African reality storytelling onto the global stage. It proves that African talent, creativity and production standards are world-class – and that our stories have universal appeal without losing their authenticity.”

Yash’Ingoma: Entertainment that reflects heritage and community

Nominated for Best Entertainment Programme, Yash’Ingoma Season 3, produced in partnership with Skepe Entertainment, highlights the ongoing relevance of music and cultural programming in South African broadcasting.

The series continues to deliver entertainment that is community-facing and culturally grounded, offering broadcasters and brands content that aligns with shared national experiences and audience pride.

Sefala noted: “Through our collaboration with Skepe Entertainment, Yash’Ingoma continues to celebrate South African heritage and music in a way that unites communities. Programmes like this remind us that entertainment is not only about ratings – it is about identity, pride and cultural continuity.”

A signal of continued investment in local storytelling

These Safta nominations reflect the broader importance of collaboration across the production ecosystem – from independent studios and creative partners to broadcasters and platforms commissioning local work.

For Urban Brew Studios, the recognition underscores a continued focus on producing content that audiences engage with, and that contributes meaningfully to the South African television industry.

As local content strategies expand across both traditional broadcast and streaming, nominations such as these serve as an indicator of the stories, formats, and partnerships shaping the next phase of the sector.

Concluding, Sefala said: “At Urban Brew Studios, our commitment remains clear – to create better stories for a better world. We will continue investing in authentic local narratives with global relevance, building partnerships that strengthen the industry, and delivering content that resonates deeply with audiences across South Africa and beyond.”



