Orchids&Onions: KFC serves up laughs, WeBuyCars brings the cringe

I remember three things about this past Valentine’s Day. I watched a “chick flick” with my wife – Sleepless in Seattle if you must know. I missed the tremendous Six Nations match between Scotland and England (Go Haggises!)… not because I am a sensitive chap and opted for said chick flick, but because I forgot to check the TV schedule.

But, the night before, I won’t forget my wife bursting out laughing – at a TV commercial. Don’t get me wrong, she has a sense of humour – even a warped one if she laughs at me (sadly, not as much as when we first met, but that is a story for another time…)

I smiled to myself at the KFC Valentine’s Day ad, but her laughter made me realise that it did something local ads seldom do these days – and that’s tickle the funny bone with something genuinely funny.

When keeping it simple works

The idea of the ad was to “Keep love simple”… don’t let showing off, or even cooking, get in the way of the romance. Let KFC take care of the taste buds.

So, we saw this enthusiastic guy – as we all are when love tugs at us – whizzing around getting everything set up just so at his place for a romantic evening. Candles, hearts and flowers and cute teddy bears.

Of course, no heartfelt Valentine’s romance would be complete without a gift… and in his case, it’s dinner. Except that the pan erupts in flames and charging around trying to put them out, he manages to set everything else ablaze. He still has enough presence of mind – when he realises his best-laid plans are busy getting incinerated – to pick up the phone and order in KFC.

By the time the love of his life arrives, the place has already mostly burned down and is surrounded by firemen. She is not impressed – until she bites into her KFC meal… and true love is back on track.

It’s simple and absurd – but that’s the essence of great comedy… and the actor was perfect for the role.

At the same time as making people laugh, it reminded them they could do a lot worse than let KFC do the flavour talking for them – and allow them to get on with the real business, which is lurv.

Orchid to KFC.

When trying too hard backfires

Trying to be funny by using sleaze, in a nudge-nudge, wink-wink way, however, is the antithesis of KFC’s simple, clean idea.

WeBuyCars decided to go all out in the tackiness stakes with its latest ad, which begins with the boy and girl in the back of a vehicle. The conservation is clearly heading towards physical consummation, with the girl asking if “we should do this.”

Then she wonders if they have “protection.” And she asks her Dad, who happens to be driving.

Then, at the door appears the WeBuyCars salesman who asks: “So you guys want a pomp”… which means “Peace of mind protection.”

Geddit?

It’s tacky – and that comes from me, someone who is not known to be a shrinking violet.

There are times and places for this sort of “humour”. And prime time is not one of them. Nor is an ad for a car selling company.

Lavatory humour smacks of desperation, from the agency, if not the client – so this gets a fat Onion for WeBuyCars.