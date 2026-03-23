Dumisa positions itself as a key platform for faith-based audiences this Easter

As South Africans prepare for the Easter period, one of the most spiritually significant moments on the local calendar, faith-based content consumption continues to see a notable rise, presenting a meaningful opportunity for broadcasters and brands alike.

Dumisa, Urban Brew Studios’ gospel and faith-focused channel, is leveraging this moment through a carefully curated Easter programming slate designed to deepen audience engagement while creating culturally relevant viewing experiences.

The channel’s Easter line-up moves beyond traditional programming to offer a more immersive and reflective journey for viewers. From devotional content and music-led experiences to inspirational storytelling, Dumisa aims to connect with audiences seeking both spiritual enrichment and a sense of community during this period.

This approach comes at a time when audiences are increasingly drawn to content that resonates with their values and lived experiences. Faith-based viewership, particularly during key religious seasons such as Easter, presents a highly engaged and emotionally connected audience segment, one that brands are beginning to recognise as both influential and responsive.

Dumisa’s Easter offering is therefore positioned not only as a content play, but as a strategic platform for meaningful brand integration. Through contextual alignment with programming, brands have the opportunity to engage audiences in an authentic and impactful way, moving beyond traditional advertising into purpose-driven storytelling.

“The crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ stand at the very heart of the Christian faith - an enduring symbol of sacrifice, redemption, and hope. As a channel committed to serving and inspiring our audience, Easter is not just a Christian holiday, but a powerful reminder of victory over sin and death, offering the promise of eternal life.

As we approach this sacred season, we remain dedicated to honoring this story through content that uplifts, connects, and reminds us all of the transformative power of new life and resurrection.” says Yandiswa Nkonde, head of channels.

“We hope this season resonates deeply, inspiring hearts and strengthening faith in every home we are privileged to reach,” Yandiswa adds.

In addition to on-air content, the Easter campaign is supported by digital and social media extensions, designed to drive appointment viewing and deepen audience interaction across platforms.

As the media landscape continues to evolve, the role of culturally and spiritually relevant content is becoming increasingly important. Dumisa’s Easter strategy reflects a broader shift towards intentional, audience-led programming, where content, community and commerce intersect.

This Easter, Dumisa is not only inviting viewers to tune in, but positioning itself as a key player in connecting brands with faith-driven audiences at scale.



