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    Blu Label Media appoints new Marketing and Media Intelligence manager in strategic shift

    Issued by Blu Label Media
    14 Apr 2026
    14 Apr 2026
    Blu Label Media is entering a new chapter that is defined by sharper strategy, deeper insight, and a renewed focus on measurable impact. As part of this evolution, the company has appointed Keletso Rakumakoe as its new Marketing and Media Intelligence Manager, signalling a deliberate move toward more data-led, insight-driven marketing.
    Keletso Rakumakoe, newly appointed Marketing and Media Intelligence manager at Blu Label Media
    Keletso Rakumakoe, newly appointed Marketing and Media Intelligence manager at Blu Label Media

    Rakumakoe brings a powerful blend of academic excellence and real-world expertise to the role. Holding an MBA, he has built a career grounded in both rigorous thinking and practical execution a combination that aligns seamlessly with Blu Label Media’s ambition to innovate and scale.

    Rakumakoe has developed a reputation for translating complex data into clear, actionable strategies. His experience spans media research, media intelligence, and audience strategy, with a proven track record of delivering campaigns that don’t just reach audiences but move them.

    Rakumakoe’s career spans South Africa’s media industry, blending creative execution with data-driven strategy. He started at Primedia Outdoor, building a foundation in marketing, branding, and data, before moving to eMedia Group for data-led strategy. He later broadened his experience through research, broadcast, and integrated media roles across Consulta, Urban Brew Studios, and Primedia.

    This journey highlights his evolution from execution to strategy, positioning him at the intersection of insights, content, and multi-channel audience engagement.

    At Blu Label Media, this integrated, cross-platform thinking is critical. As the company continues to expand its footprint from digital OOH screens and transit media to programmatic and targeted solutions, the need for integrated, insight-driven marketing has never been more important.

    What sets Rakumakoe apart is his expertise in OOH measurement and location intelligence. In a landscape where precision matters, his ability to leverage data to identify the right audiences, in the right places, at the right time, will be instrumental in enhancing Blu Label Media’s offering. Rakumakoe’s approach goes beyond visibility, he focuses on relevance, resonance, and real business outcomes.

    As the media landscape becomes increasingly complex, one thing is clear; intuition alone is no longer enough. Blu Label Media’s latest move reinforces a simple truth the future belongs to brands that understand their audience, and act on that understanding with precision.

    And with Rakumakoe leading the charge, that future looks intentional, intelligent, and impactful.

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    Blu Label Media
    Blu Label Media specializes in innovative outdoor adverting, delivering high-visibility advertising campaigns that engage with consumers and elevate brands. Your brand, our expertise - everywhere you go.
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