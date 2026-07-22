CMOs struggle with fragmented “Frankenstack” environments and integration challenges

Despite years of digital transformation spending, many organisations continue to struggle with fragmented data, disconnected workflows, underperforming technology stacks and limited cross-functional alignment.

Only one in four chief marketers report being highly advanced, adaptable and agile in embracing emerging martech solutions and innovations (Image source: © 123rf 123rf

The result is that widespread operational deficiencies prevent many marketing organisations from translating martech, AI and data investments into measurable business performance.

This has been revealed by the CMO Council's initial findings from its 2026 Marketing Transformation Performance Audit and Scorecard.

Developed by the CMO Council, the ongoing online self-assessment initiative continuously tracks martech maturity, operational migration and structural transformation as organisations adapt to the accelerating demands of AI-driven business environments.

More than 200 marketing leaders have participated in the assessment to date, with more than half representing companies generating over $500m in annual revenue.

A defining competitive advantage

“As AI accelerates marketing velocity, technology-operational alignment is emerging as a defining competitive advantage. The problem is some organisations are trying to scale AI on top of shaky foundations, and AI exposes every structural weakness,” notes Donovan Neale-May, executive director of the CMO Council.

Developed by the CMO Council, the ongoing online self-assessment initiative continuously tracks martech maturity, operational migration and structural transformation as organisations adapt to the accelerating demands of AI-driven business environments.

More than 200 marketing leaders have participated in the assessment to date, with more than half representing companies generating over $500 million in annual revenue.

Moving from cost centre to growth command centre

The findings show many marketing organisations struggling to evolve beyond a tactical execution role.

While only a third of organisations increasingly recognise marketing as a strong growth driver of business performance, many still view the function primarily as a support organisation tied to campaign execution and sales enablement.

Persistent organisational silos also continue to undermine collaboration and coordinated execution across critical business functions.

37% believe marketing is still viewed internally as a tactical support function rather than a strategic growth driver



31% say organisational silos across marketing, IT, sales, product and finance continue to hinder cross-functional collaboration and alignment

Mastery of the martech stack

Organisations continue investing aggressively in martech, but operational maturity remains uneven. Many marketing teams have accumulated platforms faster than they have developed the integration strategies, operational discipline and internal expertise required to generate measurable value.

As AI accelerates the speed and scale of execution, fragmented systems and disconnected workflows are creating even greater operational friction.

Only one in four chief marketers report being highly advanced, adaptable and agile in embracing emerging martech solutions and innovations. Nearly half believe their marketing stacks are functioning but could be better.

34% admit they are struggling with fragmented “Frankenstack” environments and integration challenges



37% say they are challenged and lagging in identifying, specifying, integrating and deploying solutions

Doing more with data, but still major deficiencies

The findings expose major weaknesses in data readiness, integration and activation capabilities that continue to undermine AI performance, personalisation and predictive engagement.

Many organisations still struggle to unify data across customer touchpoints, limiting their ability to create trusted customer views and support real-time decision-making. The demand chain remains a big challenge for marketers.

Only a quarter of marketing leaders say they are highly advanced in using marketing tools to generate real-time insights and enable data-driven decision-making.

A third say they face limitations in current platforms, databases and legacy systems. Less than a quarter believe they have excellent data quality and a real-time data foundation.

71% rate their organisation’s ability to effectively use first-party customer data as ineffective or underdeveloped



80% are not yet highly effective at sourcing and integrating third-party customer data

On the upside, there appears to be considerable optimism regarding data preparedness and AI skills to elevate performance and outcomes.

Nearly one in four marketing leaders say they have deep, capable teams, while 43% say they are good but still have gaps.

Actionable insight and the power of personalisation

Organisations increasingly recognise personalisation as essential to customer engagement and competitive differentiation. However, many still lack the operational readiness and data activation capabilities needed to support personalisation consistently and at scale.

Fragmented customer intelligence and disconnected engagement systems continue to limit precision, responsiveness and relevance.

43% report only periodic or limited personalisation capabilities

Customer-centricity needs operational alignment

Many organisations continue positioning customer-centricity as a strategic priority without fully aligning operations, workflows, culture and decision-making around customer needs and behaviours.

The findings suggest customer-centricity often exists more as an aspiration than a business discipline supported by integrated customer intelligence and shared accountability.

Only a third of chief marketers believe their CEO, function and department leaders are in lockstep.

44% say customer-centricity exists as a corporate mandate but is not fully operationalised across the organisation



26% say customer-centricity remains a work in progress or lacks broad organisational commitment

GTM has much room for improvement

As AI accelerates customer engagement and market velocity, organisational responsiveness is becoming a defining competitive advantage.

Yet many marketing organisations continue operating with reactive workflows, delayed decision-making and fragmented execution models that limit adaptability and competitive performance.

The findings also suggest many organisations remain overly focused on tactical campaign activity instead of long-term enterprise value creation.

75% do not yet view their teams as highly agile, adaptive and opportunistic



52% say there is still significant room for improvement in go-to-market execution



30% say their teams are lagging in critical operational areas, underperforming and falling behind competitors



36% heavily prioritise short-term performance marketing over long-term brand building

For a deeper look at the findings, download the Innovation Insight Brief, Move from Cost Center to Growth Command Center here.