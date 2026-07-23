TNPA opens 25-year concession bid for Cape Town Port terminal

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to appoint a terminal operator to refurbish and operate one of the Port of Cape Town's multi-purpose terminals under a 25-year concession.

Source: Supplied | Port of Cape Town Multi-Purpose Terminal

The initiative forms part of TNPA's infrastructure development and modernization efforts under Transnet's Reinvent for Growth strategy, which aims to improve operational performance, expand capacity, and increase private sector participation in South Africa's logistics network.

Duncan Dock precinct upgrade

The RFP relates to the privately operated terminal located within the port's Duncan Dock precinct, necessitated by an upcoming lease expiry in 2027. It is one of nine privately operated terminals out of eleven total facilities at the port.

Covering approximately 119,849m², the envisaged terminal upgrade is expected to increase cargo throughput capacity and modernize infrastructure to accommodate growing volumes of containerised, dry bulk, and break-bulk cargo.

Private sector participation is well established across the national port system, with TNPA currently managing 82 private terminal operator and lease agreements, representing 78% of all operators handling bulk, liquid, and multi-purpose cargo.

Modernisation and operational requirements

In line with Section 56 of the National Ports Act, the competitive concession process allows TNPA to facilitate private investment to enhance port facilities.

Ophelia Shabane, Acting Port Manager for the Port of Cape Town, stated: "This RFP represents another important step in advancing the port’s modernisation and long-term competitiveness. The concession is intended to strengthen terminal capabilities, improve operational performance and enable the port to respond to evolving market demands, while unlocking greater value for port users and the broader economy."

The successful concessionaire will be responsible for the design, financing, refurbishment, construction, operation, maintenance, and eventual transfer of the energy-efficient terminal back to TNPA at the end of the 25-year period.

The redevelopment aims to boost berth productivity, cargo-handling efficiency, and vessel turnaround times through updated equipment, optimized layouts, and digital terminal management systems.

Tender process details

RFP documents are accessible on the National Treasury e-Tender portal and the Transnet website.

A non-compulsory briefing session for interested bidders will take place at the Port of Cape Town on 6 August 2026, with bid submissions closing on 20 November 2026.