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Western Cape opens export support programme for local business
The targeted initiative is designed to assist both established exporters and aspiring firms in improving their international market readiness, overcoming technical trade barriers, and meeting strict global compliance standards.
Programme support
According to Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, expanding the province's export footprint remains a core driver for regional job creation, foreign investment, and broader economic growth.
The programme offers qualifying applicants direct operational and technical support, including:
• Assistance with international certifications, regulatory compliance, and specialised export permits;
• Support for product improvements, including testing, nutritional analysis, labeling, packaging, and registration;
• Guidance on accessing global e-commerce platforms and diversifying into new market regions; and
• Funding support for technology, machinery, and equipment aimed at boosting production capacity.
Application details
Applications for the programme are currently open online via the Western Cape Government portal.
The department has advised interested businesses and exporters to review all eligibility criteria, programme guidelines, and required supporting documentation prior to submitting their applications.