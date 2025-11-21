Reflect. Reconnect. Reimagine: A reflection on the SEF Round 4 kick-off workshop

The Social Employment Fund’s (SEF) Round 4 Kick-off workshop took place from 12–13 November 2025 in Johannesburg, hosted by the Social Employment Network (SEN) in partnership with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC). The two-day event brought together Strategic Implementing Partners (SIPs), to reflect on the progress made to date and to align priorities for the next phase of the programme.

Not only did the workshop provide an opportunity to review key lessons from previous rounds, but it also strengthened connections within the SEN and reaffirmed a shared commitment to advancing inclusive and sustainable development through social employment.

The SEN is a community of practice that brings SIPs into a shared space, enabling them to learn together by, sharing practical insights, co-creating solutions, and strengthening their collective ability to deliver impact.

Reviewing progress: The SEF journey

The first day began with an overview of the SEF Impact Map, highlighting the reach and outcomes of the programme across South Africa. The session demonstrated how data and community-based stories continue to inform SEF’s approach and contribute to evidence-based decision-making. The discussions underscored how the Fund has evolved from its early rounds to deliver measurable and locally relevant impact, illustrating the value of combining statistical evidence with practical experience.

Partnerships as the Foundation of the programme

The SEF model continues to emphasise the importance of collaboration across government, business, and civil society. This multi-sector approach allows for shared accountability, broader reach, and stronger sustainability. By demonstrating the strength of its collaborative model between government and civil society, the SEF is now poised to draw in business and private-sector partners to amplify and deepen the Fund’s impact.

In his keynote address, Isaac Malevu , Acting CEO of the IDC, reiterated the role of partnership as central to SEF’s success: “Partnerships are not contracts; they are commitments to shared outcomes. The SEF’s design makes this tangible. Government provides the enabling framework and funding. Business ensures accountability, innovation, and efficiency. Civil society ensures legitimacy, trust, and reach.”

His remarks highlighted how the SEF structure translates collaborative intent into practical mechanisms for delivery. The session reinforced the importance of cross-sector cooperation in building inclusive economies and achieving long-term development outcomes.

Exploring civic collaboration and local impact

Day two featured a keynote address by Professor William Gumede , who reflected on the role of civic collaboration in shaping inclusive and sustainable economies. His presentation examined the relationship between social programmes, public institutions, and community structures, and how these can collectively strengthen South Africa’s development framework.

Subsequent sessions focused on grounding impact in local government, exploring how municipalities and local stakeholders can support, sustain, and scale SEF activities within their jurisdictions. The discussion reaffirmed that local implementation and alignment with municipal strategies are essential to ensure that SEF initiatives are integrated and responsive to community needs.

Strengthening collaboration for Round 4

The workshop concluded with a synthesis of key insights and next steps for Round 4 implementation. Discussions highlighted the value of data-informed planning, the importance of partnership-driven delivery, and the need for continuous learning across implementing partners.

The SEF Round 4 Kick-off reinforced the Fund’s focus on collaboration, evidence-based practice, and long-term sustainability. As the programme enters its next phase, it continues to provide a practical example of how coordinated efforts across sectors can contribute to inclusive growth and social development in South Africa.



